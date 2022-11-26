The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20211219 mu football 38.jpg
Buy Now

After being absent from the Thundering Herd lineup through the first 10 games of the 2022 season, Marshall running back Rasheen Ali returned to action against Georgia Southern and led the team with 79 rushing yards. Ali (22) is seen here running against Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl in 2021 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Marshall Game Notes

After being absent from the Thundering Herd lineup through the first 10 games of the 2022 season, Marshall running back Rasheen Ali returned to action against Georgia Southern and led the team with 79 rushing yards on 16 carries in the 23-10 win. Ali also caught one pass for five yards.

—Luke Creasy

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you