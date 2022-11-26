Marshall Game Notes
After being absent from the Thundering Herd lineup through the first 10 games of the 2022 season, Marshall running back Rasheen Ali returned to action against Georgia Southern and led the team with 79 rushing yards on 16 carries in the 23-10 win. Ali also caught one pass for five yards.
The Herd offensive line has allowed just two in the past three games with Cam Fancher under center. That’s a stark contrast to the first eight games when they gave up 31 sacks.
Fancher has rushed for 387 yards this season which is already the fourth-highest single season total for a quarterback in Marshall history. That record was set by Danny Wright in 1978 when he collected 652 yards on the ground.
Khalan Laborn’s 70 rushing yards against Georgia Southern moved him into the Top-10 single-season rushing performances for a running back in Marshall history. Laborn has rushed for 1,323 yards in 2022 and is just 78 yards behind Rasheen Ali’s total of 1,401 yards (7th best) last season.
Marshall’s defense kept Georgia Southern from converting on its first nine third-down opportunities last week. The Eagles finished 2 of 11, which improved Marshall’s national-best third down defense rate of 21.4% for the season.
With last week’s victory, Marshall became bowl eligible for the sixth straight season. The Herd needed seven wins instead of six this year after scheduling two FCS opponents following the move to the Sun Belt Conference. NCAA rules allow only one FCS win to count toward bowl eligibility for FBS teams.
With a win and James Madison loss, Marshall would finish as runner-up in the Sun Belt East division in their first season in the league. Coastal Carolina can secure their second division title in the past three years with a win over the Dukes.
Georgia State Game Notes
The Panthers lost their first four games of the season before rattling off four wins over the course of the next five games. They enter this week on a two-game losing streak. However, those losses have come by a mere five points combined.
Georgia State has forced 25 turnovers this season, tied with Marshall for 3rd in all of FBS. The Panthers forced seven and recovered four fumbles last time out against James Madison.
Wide receiver Jamari Thrash leads the Panthers with 51 receptions for 955 yards and six touchdowns this season. He is No. 2 in the Sun Belt and No. 15 among FBS players in receiving yards. He needs 45 yards against the Herd to become just the third player in program history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.
Sixth-year seniors Pat Bartlett and Malik Sumter, who have combined for 105 starts in 117 career games will play their final game for Georgia State on Saturday. It will be Bartlett’s 61st game of his career which will break a record set by Shamarious Gilmore (60) from 2016-21. Sumter is set to make his 53rd consecutive start at center.
The Panthers lead the Sun Belt in rushing at 227 yards per game. A lot of that has to do with quarterback Darren Grainger who leads the team with 718 rushing yards. Tucker Gregg and Marcus Carroll each average more than 50 yards per contest.
Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott has faced the Herd four times as a player and once as a coach in his football career, holding a 3-1 record against them during his career at Appalachian State from 1992-95. As a tight ends coach with the Mountaineers, App State lost 50-17 in 2002, his most recent matchup against the Herd.