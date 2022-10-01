Marshall game notes
For the third time in the last four seasons, Marshall has started the season 2-0. In consecutive seasons, they’ve started 2-0 before losing two in a row.
After a fourth straight game with 100-plus rushing yards, Khalan Laborn is currently No. 3 in the nation, averaging 135 yards per game and leads the nation in carries (95).
The Marshall defense did not allow an offensive touchdown in a loss to Troy last week, holding the Trojans to three field goals and forcing three turnovers. It’s the second time this season they’ve kept an opponent out of the end zone (Norfolk State).
In three years with Marshall, cornerback Micah Abraham had two career interceptions in 35 games played. He has intercepted a pass in three of four games this season, giving him five for his career.
Damion Barber Jr, a transfer from Austin Peay, made his first career start for the Thundering Herd against Troy and recorded his second sack of the season after getting his first against Bowling Green.
Backup quarterback Cam Fancher, a redshirt freshman, has appeared in each of Marshall’s four games in 2022. He’s run for more yards than he’s thrown, collecting 93 yards on 15 attempts while completing 8 of 14 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Marshall won the only other meeting between the two teams, a 55-0 victory to open the 2013 season.
Gardner-Webb game notes
The Runnin’ Bulldogs contest against Marshall will be the first of four straight road games. Following their visit to Huntington, Gardner-Webb will travel to Robert Morris, Liberty and Charleston Southern before returning home to face Bryant Oct. 29.
Without senior running back Narii Gaither in the lineup, Gardner-Webb has struggled to run the ball efficiently. Gaither has been battling injury and has carried just 14 time this season, but averaged more than 10 yards per carry. He is still their second leading rusher despite taking 19 fewer carries.
Gardner-Webb head coach Tre Lamb (33, September 16, 1989) is the second youngest head coach in the FCS ranks currently. Only Austin Peay head coach Scotty Walden (32, November 15, 1989) is the only one younger.
Gardner-Webb has two preseason All-America selections on its roster — Narii Gaither and Ty French — for the first time since 2014. GWU was the lone Big South squad with multiple preseason All-America selections in 2022.
Two of Gardner-Webb’s three losses have come by a single possession. That includes a 31-27 loss to Coastal Carolina and a 30-24 defeat at the hands of Elon.
Gardner-Webb has four active ball carriers who has at least one touchdown run of 40 yards or more during their time with the Bulldogs — Narii Gaither (43 yards), Donovan Jones (79), Jalin Graham (73) and Bailey Fisher (68).
The Runnin’ Bulldogs have been successful on each side of the ball on third down, converting 47 percent of the time offensively (27-of-57) and limiting opponents to 27 percent on the other side (13-of-48).