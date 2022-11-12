Marshall game notes
For the first time this season, the Marshall offensive line went a full game without allowing a quarterback sack on 25 pass attempts against Old Dominion. Entering last week’s contest, the unit had given up 31 sacks in the first eight games of the year.
The last time the Marshall defense posted a shutout on the road was in 1983, when the Sonny Randle-coached Herd won at Morehead State, 35-0. It had been even longer since the Herd won a game without scoring a touchdown as they did on Saturday, dating all the way back to 1976 when Ed Hamrick kicked three field goals to beat Dayton 9-0. Rece Verhoff made four in the shutout win at ODU.
Verhoff’s five field goal attempts and four field goal conversions each tied a single-game record, first set in 1993 by David Merrick against East Tennessee State and later matched by Tim Openlander (1995), Billy Malashevich (1999), Justin Haig (2014) and Justin Rohrwasser (2019). Marshall is 5-0 in those games and three have been won by three points or less.
Cam Fancher’s career-high 136 rushing yards against Old Dominion were the most by a Marshall quarterback since Rakeem Cato gained 143 yards on nine carries in a 48-7 win over Rhode Island in 2014. It was also the seventh-most rushing yards by a quarterback in school history. The redshirt freshman is second on the team in rushing yards and carries, picking up 287 yards on 65 attempts.
Khalan Laborn failed to score a touchdown for the first time this season in Marshall’s win over Old Dominion. His streak of rushing for at least one touchdown in eight consecutive games leaves him tied with Jackie Hunt and Chris Parker for the second-longest streak in program history behind Doug Chapman’s 10 during the 1994-95 seasons.
With a win, Marshall coach Charles Huff could pull his record back to an even .500 against FBS competition. Huff is 12-10 overall at the helm, but three of those wins have come against FCS opponents (Norfolk State, Gardner-Webb and N.C. Central). Marshall has not defeated an FBS opponent at home in over one calendar year.
App State game notes
Saturday will mark the first time in this season that App State has played in two consecutive games on the road after playing six of their first eight games of the year in Boone, North Carolina. Their two-game road swing began last Thursday with a loss at Coastal Carolina.
The Mountaineers have not lost consecutive games this season and are 8-0 in regular season games following a loss under Shawn Clark. They lead the all-time series with Marshall 15-9.
After four games against teams that are now a combined 22-12, the Mountaineers were credited with having the second-ranked strength of schedule among Group of Five programs nationally behind Kent State, which faced Washington, Oklahoma, LIU and Georgia in its first four games.
Chase Brice has 70 TD passes as a college QB, including 51 in his 23 starts for the Mountaineers. He has 24 TD passes and five interceptions this season, with six TD passes against UNC, plus four more vs. The Citadel and Robert Morris.
App State has one of the most highly-regarded RB rooms in the nation, with Camerun Peoples, Nate Noel, Daetrich Harrington and Anderson Castle being joined by Wake Forest transfer Ahmani Marshall and true freshman Kanye Roberts, the nation’s leading prep rusher in 2021. Peoples has a team-high 572 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Less than four years after coming back to Boone to coach at his alma mater, Shawn Clark not only became App State’s head coach, but he has begun his tenure with a record-breaking bowl victory, a nine-win debut season and a 10-win regular season in 2021.
In addition to Shawn Clark, App State’s coaching staff has two more West Virginia natives on the coaching staff in OLBs coach Mark DeBastiani (native of Arthurdale, played at Shepherd University) and RBs coach/special teams coordinator Brian Haines (native of Williamstown). Kicker Michael Hughes, like Clark, attended George Washington High in Charleston.