Marshall kicker Rece Verhoff lines up for a kick against Norfolk State earlier this season at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. Verhoff’s five field goal attempts and four field goal conversions this past Saturday against Old Dominion each tied a single-game record

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Marshall game notes

For the first time this season, the Marshall offensive line went a full game without allowing a quarterback sack on 25 pass attempts against Old Dominion. Entering last week’s contest, the unit had given up 31 sacks in the first eight games of the year.

— Luke Creasy

Tags

