Marshall game notes
- Captains for this week’s game are running backs Brenden Knox and Sheldon Evans, offensive lineman Alex Mollette, linebacker Tavante Beckett and defensive end Koby Cumberlander.
- Marshall is 6-1 all-time against Florida Atlantic. The Herd handed FAU its lone conference loss of the 2019 season, going to Boca and earning a 36-31 win.
- Brenden Knox is currently No. 10 in rushing yards per game at 113.75. His seven touchdowns are tied for fourth most in FBS as well.
- Marshall is No. 2 in the nation in third-down conversion percentage. In four games, the Herd has converted 33 of 55 opportunities (60.0 percent), which trails only Alabama.
- The Herd’s third-down defense is just as impressive, limiting opponents to just 10 of 47 opportunities this season (21.3 percent). That figure is No. 3 nationally behind Oklahoma State and Notre Dame.
- Marshall re-entered the Associated Press Poll last week, climbing to No. 22 after its 35-17 win at Louisiana Tech. The Herd is also No. 25 in the Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll.
- Herd freshman quarterback Grant Wells received national honors this week, being named to the FWAA’s All-American Watch List and the CFPA’s National Player of the Year watch list.
Florida Atlantic notes
- Florida Atlantic’s new coach is Willie Taggart, who replaced Lane Kiffin after Kiffin went to Ole Miss in the offseason.
- The Owls have just one game under their belts — that being a 21-17 win over Charlotte. To date, the Owls have had five of six contests canceled or postponed in 2020.
- Marshall and Florida Atlantic are the only two East Division teams who are still undefeated.
- Florida Atlantic is looking to defeat a ranked opponent for the first time in program history.
- This game will feature the last three defensive players of the week in Conference USA. FAU’s Leighton McCarthy won the award on Oct. 3 in the win over Charlotte, having 10 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Marshall’s Tavante Beckett (Oct. 10) and Eli Neal (Oct. 17) have won in subsequent weeks.
- The Owls feature an uptempo offense led by quarterback Nick Tronti, who is a dual threat quarterback. Tronti was once committed to Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert when Lambert was head coach at Charlotte.
- Florida Atlantic currently has the third-longest win streak in FBS at eight games. The Owls’ last loss was the 36-31 setback to Marshall in Boca last season.