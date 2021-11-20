The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall

  • Marshall needs to win each of its last two games to represent the East Division in the Conference USA Championship on Dec. 3.
  • The Herd had its four-game winning streak snapped last week in a 21-14 loss to UAB.
  • Marshall’s four losses have come by a combined 18 points this season. All have been one-possession games.
  • Marshall’s last trip to Charlotte came in 2019 when the Herd fell to the 49ers, which cost the team the C-USA East Division title.
  • Marshall quarterback Grant Wells is 11th in FBS at 309.3 passing yards per game.
  • Herd running back Rasheen Ali did not score last week, but still leads FBS in scoring with 11.4 points per game.
  • Marshall and Charlotte did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19 cancellations.

Charlotte

  • Charlotte needs a win to become bowl eligible.
  • Quarterback Chris Reynolds has been named the C-USA Offensive Player of the Week twice this year.
  • All of Charlotte’s losses have come by 10 points or more.
  • In Conference USA games, Charlotte’s defense is allowing 336.6 passing yards per game.
  • Charlotte wide receiver Grant DuBose has 47 catches for 728 yards and five touchdowns.
  • The backfield features a two-man tandem of Calvin Camp and Shadrick Byrd. Camp has 500 yards while Byrd has 450. Each have three touchdowns.
  • Jon Alexander has two interceptions on the season — one that he returned 41 yards for a score.

— Grant Traylor

