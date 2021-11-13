Saturday's contest is the annual '75' game, which honors those players lost in the 1970 Marshall plane crash on Nov. 14, 1970. The stripe down the center of Marshall’s helmet worn for the Thundering Herd’s memorial game each year lists the names of the 75 individuals who died after the Marshall football team’s plane crashed returning home from a game on Nov. 14, 1970.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
UAB's DeWayne McBride is coming off a career-best performance in a 52-38 win over Louisiana Tech.
Saturday’s contest is the annual ‘75’ game, which honors those players lost in the 1970 Marshall plane crash on Nov. 14, 1970. Southern Airways Flight 932 went down upon return from the Herd’s 17-14 loss to East Carolina.
Marshall comes into Saturday’s game with a four-game winning streak. Last week’s win over Florida Atlantic made the Herd bowl eligible in the first season for head coach Charles Huff.
Herd wide receiver and kickoff returner Jayden Harrison was named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance last week. Harrison had two kickoff returns for 138 yards, which included a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the game.
Marshall wide receiver Willie Johnson caught five passes for 140 yards and a touchdown while also having a key 27-yard punt return to set up another score in the win.
The Herd defense has allowed at least 200 yards rushing in five of its last six games.
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells is ranked No. 10 in FBS in pass yards per game at 317.9.
Herd running back Rasheen Ali continues to lead FBS in scoring with 19 touchdowns on the season. Ali is also No. 20 in rushing yards per game at 99.8.
UAB
UAB is the defending Conference USA champions, having defeated Marshall in the 2020 C-USA Championship game in Huntington.
Former Huntington High standout Bryce Damous is a tight end for the Blazers.
UAB’s DeWayne McBride has rushed for 834 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He is averaging close to seven yards per carry.
The Blazers need a win on Saturday to have any chance of defending their Conference USA crown. UAB has won the West division in each of the last three years.
Neither Marshall, nor UAB will be in Conference USA soon. UAB has agreed to join the American Athletic Conference while Marshall will head to the Sun Belt Conference.
UAB is currently the most penalized team in the country, averaging nearly 10 penalties per game for 95.7 yards.
UAB wide receiver Gerrit Prince has caught 21 passes for 471 yards on the year. Of his 21 catches, seven have gone for touchdowns.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
