Marshall University football
The Marshall University football team takes on Gardner-Webb on Saturday in Huntington. Marshall’s 3-2 start is the best five game start under second-year head coach Charles Huff.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Marshall game notes

The Herd will play their first Sun Belt Conference home game when it faces Louisiana Wednesday. The last time Marshall played their first home game in a new league was Oct. 1, 2005, a 16-13 overtime win over Southern Methodist in their Conference USA home opener.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

