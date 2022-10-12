Marshall game notes
The Herd will play their first Sun Belt Conference home game when it faces Louisiana Wednesday. The last time Marshall played their first home game in a new league was Oct. 1, 2005, a 16-13 overtime win over Southern Methodist in their Conference USA home opener.
Marshall will debut black helmets against the Ragin’ Cajuns — the first time they’ve worn non-white helmets since the 2009 season. The Herd wore green helmets for the entire 2009 season after wearing them in two games in 2008. The Kelly green ‘M’ will remain on each side of the helmet with the traditional green and white stripe down the middle and ‘Marshall’ written in script on the rear bumper.
Marshall will also wear black uniforms and black pants for the Wednesday night matchup with Louisiana. The Herd is 6-1 all time when wearing black jerseys, their only loss coming to UAB last season. This is the first time they’ve worn black for a game that is not being played around the anniversary of the plane crash.
While Marshall does not have a true bye week during the 2022 season, their schedule is a bit unique in the fact that they had 10 days between games twice in 2022. After facing Louisiana, Marshall will have another extended break before travelling to face No. 25 James Madison.
In the continued absence of running back Rasheen Ali, Florida State transfer Khalan Laborn has rushed for at least 100 yards in every game this season and has eight rushing touchdowns to go with 731 yards on the ground, which ranks fourth in FBS. Laborn is 158 yards behind the nation’s leader in rushing yards. Illinois’ Chase Brown has accumulated 879 in six games this season.
Marshall’s 3-2 start is the best five game start under second-year head coach Charles Huff. In each of the past two seasons, the Herd has started 2-0, then lost two in a row. In 2021, Marshall started 2-3.
Marshall has not lost at home this season, defeating two FCS opponents previously (Gardner-Webb and Norfolk State). Louisiana will be the first FBS opponent the Herd has faced at home in 2022.
Louisiana game notes
Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux, a former UL quarterback from 2005-08, owns a 3-3 career record after replacing Billy Napier (Florida), including a 36-21 win over Marshall in the 2021 New Orleans Bowl — his debut as the head coach. Using that win and two consecutive victories to begin the 2022 season, he became the first UL head coach to start 3-0 since 1950.
The Ragin’ Cajuns rank sixth nationally in turnovers forced, taking the ball away from their opponents 14 times in five games this season. Ten of those have been interceptions, matching their 2021 total, and no member of the defense has more than one to his credit this season.
Since the divisional format was introduced to the Sun Belt Conference in 2018, Louisiana owns an impressive 26-8 overall record in league play. Sixteen of those wins came against teams in the West division with Louisiana. Six of their eight SBC losses since 2018 have come against foes in the East division.
Louisiana dropped their first two games in Sun Belt Conference play this season but those decisions have come by combined seven points. The Ragin’ Cajuns lost 21-17 to Louisiana-Monroe in the league opener after leading 17-7 entering the fourth quarter. South Alabama kicked a field goal as time expired to defeat Louisiana on the road last week.
The Ragin’ Cajuns’ offense has been extremely efficient in the red-zone this season, finding points more then 70 percent of the time. On 15 drives that went inside the opponent’s 20, Louisiana has scored 11 times, reaching the end zone on nine of those.
Defensive back Eric Garror is one of only two players in FBS to return two punts for touchdowns this season. The senior has three in his career which is tied for a school record and is the best in the nation in punt return average at 20 yards per attempt.
The Ragin’ Cajuns are coming off a season in which they earned the program’s first outright Sun Belt Conference title in 2021, their first outright conference title in 53 years. In each of the last four seasons, Louisiana has won the West division.