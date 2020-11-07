Marshall game notes
- Captains for Saturday’s game include running backs Brenden Knox and Sheldon Evans, offensive lineman Cain Madden, defensive end Koby Cumberlander and linebacker Tavante Beckett.
- Marshall’s No. 16 ranking in the Associated Press Poll is its highest ranking since the 2002 season when the team was No. 16 before a loss at No. 11 Virginia Tech.
- The Herd has scored 30 of its last 32 games when scoring first, including all five games this season.
- Marshall’s scoring defense is tops in the nation among teams who have played three or more games. The Herd is allowing just 9.4 points per game.
- The Herd rushing defense has been stellar, keeping the opposition under 100 yards in every contest so far this season. Marshall is allowing 72 rushing yards per game, which is fourth in FBS.
- Herd running back Brenden Knox is currently No. 8 in Marshall’s all-time rushing list. Knox has rushed for 2,521 yards in his career.
- Marshall has won 17 consecutive games when scoring at least 30 points.
UMass game notes
- UMass originally opted out of the 2020 season before later reversing course and deciding to play an abbreviated schedule.
- Marshall is the second of three games scheduled currently for the Minutemen. UMass lost 41-0 to Georgia Southern and also play Liberty later this month.
- The Minutemen have yet to score a point in the 2020 season.
- It had been 75 years since UMass started a season as late as they did in 2020. That year, the team (Massachusetts State College, at the time) opened the season on Oct. 20.
- UMass had 24 players make their debut for the team in the 41-0 loss to Georgia Southern on Oct. 17.
Former
rmer Marshall quarterback Blake Frohnapfel (2011-13) transferred to UMass and was a standout for the Minutemen in 2014 and 2015, throwing for 6,264 yards and 39 touchdowns in two seasons.
Marshall won the only other previous meeting between the teams. That came on Sept. 8, 2001, when the Herd defeated UMass, 49-20, in Huntington.