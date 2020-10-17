Marshall game notes
Captains for this week’s game are running back Sheldon Evans, offensive tackle Josh Ball, defensive end Koby Cumberland
- er and linebacker Tavante Beckett.
- Marshall is making its first trip to Ruston, Louisiana, to battle Louisiana Tech in 78 years. That first trip came in a 26-0 loss to the Bulldogs on Oct. 9, 1942.
- Marshall running back Brenden Knox needs just 79 yards on Saturday to move past Erik Thomas (2,357 yards) and the late Devon Johnson (2,373 yards) for eighth on Marshall’s all-time list.
- Herd linebacker Tavante Beckett tied the program record for fumble recoveries in a game last week with three against Western Kentucky. His third ended with a 38-yard return for touchdown.
- Marshall’s defense is tied for the national lead in scoring defense, allowing 7.0 points
- per game. The Herd is tied
- with Air Force.
- The Herd has outscored its opponents 114-21 in three games this season. That equates to an average margin of victory of 31 points per game.
- Marshall has scored on its first possession in all three games in the 2020 season.
Louisiana Tech game notes
Louisiana Tech’s head coach is Skip Holtz, who is in his eighth season with the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs have won eight straight games at Joe Aillet Stadium.
Quarterback Luke Anthony threw for 10 touchdowns in the first three games of the season, becoming only the third Bulldog QB to do so. Still, he splits time with Aaron Allen as the team’s quarterback.
Freshman linebacker Tyler Grubbs leads Louisiana Tech with 42.
Defensive tackle Milton Williams is the defensive leader up front, totaling 12 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in his last 10 games. He had 2.5 tackles for loss against UTEP last week.
Louisiana Tech’s defense is allowing 300 yards passing per game this season.
Wide receiver Adrian Hardy leads Louisiana Tech with 206 receiving yards in four games. He missed the 2019 loss to Marshall while suspended.