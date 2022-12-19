The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221127 mu football 24.jpg
Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher’s 456 rushing yards this season is already the fourth-highest by a Marshall quarterback in Marshall history. The most yards rushing by a Herd signal caller is 652 by Danny Wright in 1978.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Marshall Game Notes

  • Monday’s appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl marks the sixth consecutive season in which the Herd has appeared in a bowl game, but they are looking to snap a three-game bowl losing streak against UConn. Marshall is 12-6 all-time in bowl games.
  • Rasheen Ali and Khalan Laborn each eclipsed the 100-yard mark last time out against Georgia State. It was the third time this season that Marshall had two players rush for 100 yards in the same game, the first time it’s happened since 2014.
  • Since taking over as the starting quarterback, Cam Fancher boasts a 5-1 record with the only blemish coming against Coastal Carolina. In the regular season finale, he earned his first career fourth quarter comeback victory, throwing the go-ahead touchdown to Charles Montgomery.
  • After freshman Rece Verhoff missed two field goals in the first against Georgia State, Sean Meisler made his season debut and made each of his four extra point attempts. On the season, the Herd is 33-35 on PATs.
  • Wide receiver Corey Gammage continues to climb the Marshall record books. With his 176th career reception against Coastal Carolina, the redshirt-junior passed Randy Moss to move into the Top 10 and extended his streak of games with at least one catch to 33.
  • The Myrtle Beach Bowl will mark the first bowl game Marshall has played in the Palmetto State of South Carolina. In their bowl history, the Herd has now travelled to eight different states including Michigan, Florida, Alabama, Texas, Maryland, New Mexico and Louisiana.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

