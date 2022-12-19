Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher’s 456 rushing yards this season is already the fourth-highest by a Marshall quarterback in Marshall history. The most yards rushing by a Herd signal caller is 652 by Danny Wright in 1978.
Monday’s appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl marks the sixth consecutive season in which the Herd has appeared in a bowl game, but they are looking to snap a three-game bowl losing streak against UConn. Marshall is 12-6 all-time in bowl games.
Rasheen Ali and Khalan Laborn each eclipsed the 100-yard mark last time out against Georgia State. It was the third time this season that Marshall had two players rush for 100 yards in the same game, the first time it’s happened since 2014.
Since taking over as the starting quarterback, Cam Fancher boasts a 5-1 record with the only blemish coming against Coastal Carolina. In the regular season finale, he earned his first career fourth quarter comeback victory, throwing the go-ahead touchdown to Charles Montgomery.
After freshman Rece Verhoff missed two field goals in the first against Georgia State, Sean Meisler made his season debut and made each of his four extra point attempts. On the season, the Herd is 33-35 on PATs.
Wide receiver Corey Gammage continues to climb the Marshall record books. With his 176th career reception against Coastal Carolina, the redshirt-junior passed Randy Moss to move into the Top 10 and extended his streak of games with at least one catch to 33.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl will mark the first bowl game Marshall has played in the Palmetto State of South Carolina. In their bowl history, the Herd has now travelled to eight different states including Michigan, Florida, Alabama, Texas, Maryland, New Mexico and Louisiana.
UConn Game Notes
The Huskies have won twice as many games (6) in 2022 as they did the previous two seasons (3) combined and are making their first bowl appearance since 2015 when they faced Marshall in the St. Petersburg Bowl, 16-10.
After losing four of their first five games to begin the season, the Huskies turned things around quickly under first-year head coach Jim Mora, who returned to college football after last coaching for UCLA in 2017. UConn won five of their last seven to finish 6-6.
The Husky offensive line of center Jake Guidone, guards Christian Haynes and Noel Ofori-Nyadu and tackles Valentin Senn and Chase Lundt have started all 12 games this season. Not only helping fuel the UConn rushing attack, the unit ranks 30th nationally in sacks allowed, giving up 17 on the year.
The Huskies have gone over 200-plus yards rushing yards as a team in six games including three-straight games to end the season. The Huskies high mark for the season was a 295 effort on 46 carries in a win at FIU.
Sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson won the starting quarterback battle out of summer camp but sawvhis season cut short in the first quarter of the opening game at Utah State suffering a season-ending knee injury. True freshman Zion Turner stepped in and started the remaining 11 games and finished the season throwing for 1,241 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Husky defense is ranked 33rd in the nation in turnovers gained with 20 on the year and are 55th with a +2 turnover margin. Linebacker Jackson Mitchell has five fumble recoveries, the most for any player in the country this season, and recorded his first career touchdown after a scoop and score against Liberty. As a team, the Huskies have 12 interceptions this season, ranking 29th in the NCAA.
The Huskies blocked four kicks this season, a pair of field goals, a punt and an extra point. Defensive lineman Eric Watts blocked a field goal in the win over Central Connecticut and blocked an extra point attempt in the season finale at Army. Defensive back Malcolm Bell had a blocked field goal in the loss at Ball State and linebacker blocked a punt in a win over Central Connecticut State.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
