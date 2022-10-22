Marshall game notes
Following a 2-0 start, the Thundering Herd has now lost three of its last four games entering Saturday’s contest against James Madison and has not earned a win against an FBS opponent since defeating Notre Dame in Week 2. It’s the second consecutive year Marshall has started the year 3-3.
Saturday will serve as the third all-time meeting between Marshall and James Madison but the first since 1994 and the first regular-season matchup. Each of the two previous meetings were 1-AA playoff games that were played in Huntington, both wins for the Herd in 1987 and 1994.
Despite recent offensive struggles, Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi is still among the best in the nation when it comes to pass completion percentage. The Texas Tech transfer has completed 93 of 127 passes for 943 yards and six touchdowns to go with four interceptions.
Quarterbacks Colombi and Cam Fancher were each held under 100 yards passing in the loss to Louisiana, but were efficient. Colombi completed 9 of 13 passes for 68 yards and Fancher, who took extended reps in the second half, completed 7 of 9 pass attempts for 69 yards.
Freshman running back Anthony “AJ” Turner made his fifth appearance of the season against Louisiana last Wednesday, making him ineligible for a redshirt this season. Turner and Ethan Payne have each played in five games, backing up Khalan Laborn, who has played in all six.
Laborn has rushed for at least 100 yards and a touchdown in every game this season. If he’s able to collect 100 yards again on Saturday, he’ll be tied with Devon Johnson for the most consecutive games 100-yard rushing games in program history (seven), a record that has stood since 2014.
Prior to a Louisiana’s third-quarter touchdown pass in a 23-13 win last Wednesday, the Marshall defense had gone 10 consecutive quarters without allowing an offensive touchdown, a streak that went back to Sept. 17 against Bowling Green. The Herd gave up two passing touchdowns in the second half of the loss.
James Madison game notes
The Dukes, in their first year as an FBS program, won their first five games and were ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll before suffering their first loss of the season at Georgia Southern last weekend. James Madison still received six votes in the latest poll, the fourth consecutive week they have done so.
JMU quarterback Todd Centeio, a transfer from Colorado State, set a single-game passing record with 468 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He added another 44 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown and threw three interceptions in the loss to Georgia Southern.
Wide receiver Kris Thornton was added to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s best pass catcher. In six games this season, Thornton has eclipsed 100 yards four times and has caught 37 passes for 642 yards and five touchdowns.
Former Marshall defensive lineman Jamare Edwards, who transferred to James Madison in the offseason, will get a shot at his former team Saturday. In his first season with the Dukes, Edwards has tallied 22 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss (second best on the team), 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.
James Madison has made a living off stopping the run this season, leading all FBS teams in rushing defense, allowing a mere 37.0 yards per game. On the flip side, the Dukes are averaging over 200 yards rushing per game on offense, led by Percy Agyei-Obese, who has 460 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season, playing in five of JMU’s six games.
Since introducing football in 1972, James Madison’s teams have had winning records in 32 of those 50 seasons. They’ve not had a losing season in the past 19 years and have won at least nine games in six of the last seven seasons. The Dukes went 7-1 in 2020, a season shortened by the pandemic.
It’s homecoming week for JMU and the Dukes announced that the Marshall game was officially a sellout. It’s the second sold out home game for James Madison this season, the first coming against Texas State. Bridgeforth Stadium’s capacity is listed 24,877.