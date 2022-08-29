Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi (3), right, hands the ball off to running back Khalan Laborn (8) as the Marshall University football team conducts practice on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Marshall wide receiver Corey Gammage (7) prepares to catch an incoming ball as the Marshall University football team conducts practice on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall head coach Charles Huff kept things in perspective when asked about how the absence of Rasheen Ali was effecting the Herd's preparation for Saturday's season opener against Norfolk State.
As Marshall's star running back works his way back to the field, the running backs behind him on the depth chart have been given an opportunity to step up as Ali spends time away from football and with family.
"We told them (the players) the story of Rasheen Ali. Three hundred and sixty-five days ago ... we did kind of a simulated scrimmage, and Rasheen ran with the third group in that scrimmage," Huff said. "That's where he was on the depth chart a week before the first game."
As the coaching staff makes final decisions on the depth chart that will be released in the coming days, including who will start in Ali's place, Huff said Saturday's "mock game" went a long way in showing who was prepared for the moment. It differed from a traditional scrimmage in that all areas of the program, from recruiting to operations to post game press conferences were tied into practice that day.
"We went through the whole deal. Our recruiting staff walked through the areas where they will be doing recruiting day, our operations staff went through their process, our players went through their process and I think hopefully what that will do is allow us to eliminate the anxiety and confusion (of game day)," Huff said.
In the season opener against Navy a year ago, a 49-7 win to begin Huff's first season with the Herd, it was Ali that took advantage of the opportunity given to him.
"When we started the first game against Navy, Rasheen Ali was not the starter. Don't get me wrong — Rasheen Ali is a phenomenal player — but we use that as an example, because you never know when your opportunity is going to come," Huff said.
Khalan Laborn, Ethan Payne and others will have the same chance this weekend when fans file into Joan C. Edwards Stadium and the game is no longer a run through, but the real thing.
"Those guys are chomping at the bit for the opportunity and we just have to prepare them for Saturday in managing the expectations and managing the excitement so they can go out and perform," Huff said.
Saturday's mock game was an appropriate ending to the week of practice which was, in essence, a simulated game week for the student-athletes, from practices to meeting times to attending class.
Huff said this week in particular was especially beneficial for those who are new to Marshall University and the football program, from the perspective of both coaches and players.
"We had the 48 new guys and then added 10 or 11 walk-ons once school started along," Huff said. "We have a lot of new members of the coaching staff, so basically half the team is new."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
