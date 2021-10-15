RUSSELL, Ky. – Nathan Totten’s 20-yard field goal with five seconds remaining in the game gave Russell a 17-14 win on Friday over rival Ashland at Henry R. Evans Stadium.
The win for the Red Devils was the first over the Tomcats since 2014, but the victory came on a final drive, which Russell got two penalties against Ashland to prolong its game-winning drive.
Facing a third-and-five at its own 41, Russell quarterback Bradley Rose tried a pass downfield that drew a pass interference. Ashland’s sideline was then flagged an additional 15 yards on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty right after the pass interference.
The two infractions moved Russell to the Ashland 29 where Carson Patrick fumbled the ball after a catch and run for nine yards that moved the Red Devils to the 20-yard-line. The ball took a Russell bounce out of bounds to keep possession with the Red Devils.
Russell (5-3 overall) fumbled three times in the game but recovered all three. Neither team committed any turnovers.
“We played them last year in the playoffs and that was a game where both teams played their tails off and they made a couple of plays to win the game,” Russell head coach T.J. Maynard said. “Sometimes that ball bounces funny and tonight we were able to make a couple of plays to win the game.”
The Red Devils never trailed Ashland (5-4) taking the lead on a 25-yard pass from Rose to Patrick.
Ashland answered each Russell drive with a score but could never grab the lead.
Tomcats quarterback Bailey Thacker connected with Aris Pittman for a game-tying score at 7:49 of the second quarter.
Russell then regained the lead on the play of the night – a 93-yard catch and run from Rose to Patrick that put the Red Devils back in the lead, 14-7.
Ashland punter S.J. Lycans pinned Russell inside its own 5-yard-line. After two running plays that moved the ball to the 7-yard-line Rose dropped back to pass, hit Patrick in stride across the middle of the field at the Red Devils 45 and the senior outran the Tomcats’ Brett Mullins for the score.
“It was a stick-switch,” Patrick said. “So, I had a go on that route. I ran a slim post, I caught it, I stumbled a little bit, ran hard but I regained balance and scored the touchdown.”
The senior wide receiver finished the game with seven catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns.
Ashland answered with a third quarter score from Vinnie Palladino from 10 yards out to tie the game at 14-14.
Following a punt by the Tomcats midway through the fourth quarter, Russell started the final drive with 5:02 to play.
Russell, now 2-0 in Class 3A, District 7, travels to Grayson where it will meet East Carter. Ashland will be home Greenup Co. in its final regular season contest.
ASHLAND 0 7 7 0 -- 14
RUSSELL 7 0 7 3 – 17
R – Patrick 25 pass from Rose (Totten kick).
A – Pittman 8 pass from Thacker (Lycans kick).
R – Patrick 93 pass from Rose (Totten kick).
A – Palladino 10 run (Lycans kick).
R – Totten 20 FG.
A R
First downs 16 14
Rushes-yards 28-150 25-82
Passes 13-21-0 12-17-0
Passing yards 104 197
Total yards 254 279
Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-0
Penalties-yards 10-80 6-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (A) Palladino 15-98, Thacker 6-21, Mullins 6-20, Padron 1-11; (R) Richardson-Crews 14-41, Rock 4-20, Hartman 1-9, Oborne 1-6, Rose 5-6.
PASSING: (A) Thacker 13-21-0, 104 yards 1 TD; (R) Rose 12-17-0, 197 yards 2 TDs.
RECEIVING: (A) Pittman 6-72, Brown 3-15, Jordan 2-9, Padron 2-8; (R) Patrick 7-164, Lykins 2-26, Coburn 1-11, Oborne 2-(-4).