HUNTINGTON - All it took was one series to see that Marshall quarterback Grant Wells was plenty comfortable in the Thundering Herd's new tempo offense.
For Wells, it is about comfort, and comfort is something he has in 2021 with wide receivers Talik Keaton and Corey Gammage returning to the mix.
The Herd's 1-2 receiving punch struck early and often last week, giving a glimpse of what's to come in 2021.
"It's huge," Wells said. "Talik is more of that deep, down-field, fast, quick guy and then Corey Gammage is not going to let anybody tackle him and that's no secret."
Keaton and Gammage each played up to Wells' expectations in the opener with Keaton catching five passes for 100 yards while Gammage hauled in seven passes for 94 yards in the road rout of Navy.
Wells and company were excited to see what the up-tempo offense that Marshall head coach Charles Huff wanted to employ could do in a game and they got a glimpse quickly of how things can go.
Wells' first pass of the game was over the middle to Keaton, who made one defender miss and raced forward for a 47-yard gain.
"Our coaches are going to put us in position to make plays, and that's what they did from the jump," Keaton said. "It just came open how we practiced."
From there, the offense hurried to the line and used the tempo to move into the end zone less than three minutes into the game.
"One thing we hammered on in fall camp was tempo," Wells said. "When you go as fast as we do, the defense is going to be on their heels in the run game, but also in the secondary. They aren't going to get the calls as fast as possible and there's going to be a lot of confusion. We've got to take advantage of that."
The way to take advantage of that is to utilize the veterans who have the experience to execute at a high level while limiting mistakes.
During the preseason, Huff said Keaton and Gammage were at a level above the other receivers in the consistency-through-tempo portion of his plan, and it showed itself in Saturday's win.
Keaton can provide quick flash, such as his 47-yard reception to open the game or a 28-yard reception to set up the Herd's second score in which he caught a quick slant and broke through a tackle to set up a Rasheen Ali touchdown.
Meanwhile, Gammage is going to be a key cog as a possession receiver with an ability to stretch the field as well. The 6-4, 220-pound receiver is a valuable weapon for Wells.
"There's not going to be a DB bigger than him and we all know that inside that locker room," Wells said. "Get him the ball and he's going to get yards after the catch."
Gammage said he loves the explosiveness of the new offense, and while he and Keaton figure to be mainstays in the Herd's passing game, he said anyone in the receiver room can do what he and Keaton did this past weekend against Navy, given the scheme.
"Everybody can be dangerous, not just me and Talik," Gammage said. "All our receivers can be dangerous. I feel like everybody just got to come to play when your number is called."
Wells joked that there is one aspect that he'd like to see his main receivers improve on from the first week moving forward after combining for 12 catches and 194 yards.
"For some reason, they all like to get tackled inside the five (yard line)," Wells said. "That's alright because we're going to score anyway."
Scoring this week won't be easy as NC Central possesses a tough pass defense, led by cornerback Brandon Codrington. The Eagles allowed just 154 yards passing on 27 attempts in the season-opening win over Alcorn State.
While Gammage and Keaton will again be a focal point this week, Wells said the key is to keep the Eagles' secondary off-balance and take what's given.
"Moving the ball around to different receivers, we're going to have to take advantage of that a lot this season," Wells said.