HUNTINGTON - Prior to Saturday's win at Louisiana Tech, it had been a trying 2020 for Corey Gammage.
Once players were allowed back in summer, the talented sophomore from Delray Beach, Florida, came back for Marshall's mandatory workouts overweight - a difficulty that many student-athletes nationwide faced due to COVID-19 limiting ability to work out in a structured environment away from campus.
"When I came back, I was a little bit overweight and I had to quarantine, so when I came out of quarantine, I stayed after practice most every day with Luke (Day) running and catching balls," Gammage said.
Coming in overweight is never a good thing - especially at a position where speed and agility reign supreme.
However, now that Gammage has the weight down, he plans on using his size to his advantage in Marshall's passing attack.
Gammage has an NFL body at 6-foot-4, 227 pounds, making him Marshall's most physically imposing receiver.
Gammage added that his speed at that size is what makes him dangerous on the outside.
"It plays a good role because no corner expects a guy my size to move how I can move and block how I can block," Gammage said. "It's really a challenge when it's us one-on-one on the outside."
That blocking ability on the outside showed itself in the win at Louisiana Tech last weekend, as well.
In addition to his team-leading five receptions, which included a 26-yard touchdown, Gammage showed off his blocking ability to key a Brenden Knox touchdown run.
As Gammage came off the line of scrimmage, he faked a route before planting Louisiana Tech defensive back Cedric Woods on the turf. Knox bounced the run outside and was able to get in as Gammage pinned Woods to the ground.
"I call that block a shock release," Gammage said. "When I come out like I'm running a route and I shock him. He doesn't know it's coming and he fell. After that, I was just trying to dog him. I wasn't letting him get up."
Gammage's five-catch performance was not by accident, according to Marshall's players and coaches.
After a dropped pass at Western Kentucky, Gammage spent time after practice catching additional passes.
That extra work had Gammage ready when he was called into extensive duty due to injuries in Marshall's receiving corps.
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells said he had full faith in Gammage when he came in because he knew what he's done in preparation during that week.
"He's one guy that has grown the most in that room over the past couple weeks," Wells said. "I don't know how many people know this, but last week, after he dropped that ball at Western, he was out there after practice catching 50 balls a day....
"That speaks volumes of how much that kid works and the dedication he puts toward his craft because he knows and everybody in the offense knows that he could be and is one of the biggest weapons we have."
Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said Gammage's reaction to the drop at Western Kentucky signaled a major turn for the talented sophomore and the momentum needs to continue moving forward.
"He dropped the ball - which happens to everybody - in the Western Kentucky game, which he took very personally so he buckled down and he dropped a good bit of weight this week and stayed after practice...," Cramsey said. "To work like that - have the guys see you work like that - and then go out and have that type of game he had is good for everybody.
"He earned it and now he's in a big role again this week. With Corey, it's never been a talent, skill-set issue. You just have to do things right. He did that the last week and it paid off for him. We need him to stay in that mode for us."