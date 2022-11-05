HURRICANE, W.Va. — In a game of big plays, Donnie Garrett’s might have been the biggest.
The Huntington High School senior defensive end sacked Hurricane quarterback Noah Vellaithambi on the final play of the game, causing a fumble the Highlanders recovered to preserve a 24-21 victory Friday night, clinching the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship for Huntington High.
"The last play of the game is fitting," Highlanders coach Billy Seals said. "I said, 'Hey, Donnie, line up outside and go get him.' Big-time play. We had a bunch of big-time plays."
Both teams made big plays and the Redskins (8-2), No. 2 in Class AAA, were set to make the biggest. Hurricane possessed the ball at the Highlanders' 27 with 15 seconds to play after Vellaithambi completed a 19-yard pass to Bryson Murrell. After a pair of incompletions, the Redskins quarterback dropped back with 5.8 seconds remaining but was hit by Garrett and lost the ball. Huntington recovered at the 41 but needed to do no more as time had expired.
"What a great football game," Seals said. "I told you it was going to be a heavyweight fight. We kept punching. They kept punching. This is what football is all about. I'm proud as heck of these guys."
Hurricane, hoping to win the MSAC title for the first time, led 7-0 early and dominated the first quarter. The Highlanders rallied for a 14-7 halftime lead on two touchdown runs by Gavin Lochow. After Mondrell Dean's second TD tied it, Johnny Aya-Ay kicked a 36-yard field goal to give Huntington a 17-14 lead with 5:34 left.
The Redskins responded quickly, needing just 1:18 to travel 63 yards, finishing with Jeremiah Riffle's 7-yard TD run to give Hurricane a 21-17 lead.
"It could have been easy to duck our heads," Seals said. "I'm proud of our guys. The coaching staff did a tremendous job."
Huntington took over with 4:06 left and went to work. Lochow completed passes of 18, 15 and 21 yards as the Highlanders drove 80 yards for the winning score, a 6-yard run by the senior quarterback.
"I knew my guys would come back," Lochow said. "I feel like we're better when we're down."
The conference title was Huntington's fourth since 2013. Now the Highlanders turn their attention to the playoffs. Likely the No. 2 seed behind Parkersburg South, Huntington (9-1) probably will play host to Woodrow Wilson (6-4) in the first round either Friday or Saturday at Bob Sang Stadium. Huntington won the regular-season meeting 42-15 in Beckley.
"We finished out and won the regular season," Seals said. "The real season starts next week."
Hurricane projects to be the fourth seed and entertain No. 13 University (7-3) in the opening round Friday or Saturday. Times and days of the playoff pairings will be announced Sunday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.