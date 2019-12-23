TAMPA, Florida – As Gasparilla Bowl Executive Director Scott Glaser looked over the field on Monday afternoon, he saw a team that took him back in time a bit.
Long before the days of being the executive of a major college football bowl game, Glaser became well-versed with Marshall and its history.
One of Glaser’s best friends is former Marshall kicker Tim Openlander, who was key in Marshall’s Division I-AA success from 1994-96.
Openlander was a Tampa native who went to Marshall originally for soccer, but became an all-Southern Conference kicker and one of Marshall’s all-time leading scorers.
His final game in a Marshall uniform came in the 1996 I-AA National Championship where Marshall capped a 15-0 season with a 49-29 win over Montana at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
It was on that day – 23 years ago this week – that Glaser made the trek to Huntington to support his best friend and became acquainted with Marshall football and its tradition.
“We went up there with Chris Drummond, who is a hometown VIP – at least in his mind – and it was pretty cool to meet some of his teammates and some of his teammates would come down for spring break, so it’s ironic how it’s all come together,” Glaser said.
Seeing the Thundering Herd on the field on Monday for the 2019 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl brought Glaser’s college football involvement full circle.
Glaser added that it also took him back to a time where he was a fan – albeit, while maintaining his professional sense about the game.
“To now be in this position several years later and Marshall coming back as the returning champs, you try not to play favorites, but there’s a little bit of something in there when you know that your best friends played on their team and they are now back in our hometown,” Glaser said. “It’s a pretty neat experience.”
Glaser is in his first year as the executive director of the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl and said the matchup of Marshall and UCF seemed like a natural fit from the beginning.
“When you talk about these types of games, you talk about crowd participation and fans to travel,” Glaser said. “You’ve got UCF right up the road in Orlando and then mix that with Marshall, who has a strong alumni and donor base in the Tampa Bay area. Then, you combine it with local sales and it should be a pretty good atmosphere in terms of fan base.”
Normally, teams are not selected for the same bowl two years in a row due to the need for a fresh face to attract interest, but Marshall trumps that norm due to its large fan base in the area and its national brand, according to Glaser.
In addition to Monday’s game being the second-straight year, it was the fourth time in 10 years that Marshall has taken part in the Tampa/St. Petersburg-based bowl.
“When you talk about any bowl game, you are trying to regionalize and look at who is going to travel – quite frankly, who is going to buy tickets and who will have fans that follow them,” Glaser said. “With a team like Marshall who is from West Virginia, we know that they have the support here. While we’ll take teams from other locations in the country, we know we can count on Marshall when they come.”
EVANS OUT FOR HERD: Marshall running back Sheldon Evans, who had backed up Brenden Knox and been a key contributor on special teams, did not participate in Monday’s Gasparilla Bowl.
Evans did not practice earlier in the week and was seen with a wrap on his hand.
UCF PLAYERS SIT: UCF had several players sit out Monday’s Gasparilla Bowl due to various reasons.
Junior wide receiver Gabriel Davis, who had already announced his decision to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft, was the most notable omission. Davis announced on Monday morning that he had signed with an agent, leaving the Knights without 72 catches for 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Senior cornerback Nevelle Clarke also sat out, leaving the Knights without its leader in passes defended (13). Clarke added 22 tackles and had two interceptions.
Senior running back Adrian Killins also decided to forgo his final game with the Knights. Killins, who posted a thank you message to UCF fans on social media on Thursday, finished his senior year with 629 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.
Defensive end Brendon Hayes was the fourth player to not suit up for the Knights. Hayes had 20 tackles with 10 for loss, including 7.5 sacks for the Knights.
Others to miss the game included defensive tackle Brandon Wilson and safety Jordan Hayes.
DEFENSE GETS OFFENSIVE: Of the game’s first four touchdowns, three came by the defense.
UCF jumped out to a 21-0 lead with a pair of defensive scores – the Grant interception return and a 55-yard return by Tre’Mon Morris-Brash on a trick play-gone-wrong for the Herd in UCF territory.
Marshall countered with a 75-yard interception by Micah Abraham, which accounted for their first score. It was the first interception of Abraham’s career and it came in a place where his father, Donnie, played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
GRANT MAKES AMENDS: After a 2018 season in which he registered six interceptions, Richie Grant had not tallied one in 2019.
Grant changed that on Marshall’s first drive, intercepting a pass off the hands of Marshall’s Obi Obialo and going 38 yards for a score.
On the next Marshall offensive play, Grant also forced a fumble that the Knights recovered, as well.