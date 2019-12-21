TAMPA, Fla. — Marshall University head football coach Doc Holliday may have been wearing sunglasses on Friday morning, but this was no day at the beach for the Thundering Herd.
The 10-year veteran head coach got his team on the turf at Berkeley Prep High School and led the first practice since arriving here for the 2019 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.
Holliday said that the trip is special and a good time for players, but there is also one main goal: beat UCF and go into the offseason with momentum.
“We want them to enjoy themselves and enjoy the events, but when it’s time to go to work, you go to work,” Holliday said. “They’ve done a good job of that the last six bowls we’ve been to, so it’s critical that we get up early and go to practice and lock in for that period of time to get ready to play.”
Holliday’s record in bowl games is perfect at 6-0, but it will take one of the better overall efforts by his team and staff to get past UCF, which comes in at 9-3 overall and lost all three contests by a total of seven points.
UCF has carried the banner for the Group of Five the last two seasons, taking part in the New Year’s Six Access Bowl and being nationally ranked. In 2017, the Knights defeated Auburn, 34-27, in the Peach Bowl before falling to LSU, 40-32, last season in the Fiesta Bowl.
The Knights are a three-score favorite to top the Herd, but Marshall’s players said they are locked in to turn things around in a place that they celebrated a bowl win last season.
On Friday, events surrounding the bowl continued following the morning practice session, but players said their thoughts remained on Monday afternoon’s game.
“We’re just trying to stay on the course for what we’ve got going on here and really just focus about us,” Marshall running back Brenden Knox said. “That’s really about it.”
Both teams are no strangers to bowl appearances, each having played in postseason games in six of the last seven years, so familiarity will not be an issue. That means it likely will come down to the better-prepared team and the team who is the most mentally focused on its task.
Holliday said that once Saturday’s Beach Invasion event is complete, the rest of the trip is devoted to the business at hand.
“The day before that game, there’s not anything going on other than us preparing for that game,” Holliday said. “You get a whole day of preparation there, so they’ll be locked in and play hard.”