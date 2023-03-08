By at least one measure, Ashland had to get to Rupp Arena in order to play its most statistically easily winnable girls basketball matchup in a five-game postseason stretch.
The Kittens ran the 16th Region gauntlet of Rowan County, Russell and Boyd County, right after meeting the Lions in the 64th District Tournament final. Boyd County possesses the lowest RPI of that trio at .60570.
After knocking off the Vikings, Red Devils and Lions in order, Ashland advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, where its first-round matchup is Knott County Central on Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Patriots, champions of the 14th Region, possessed an RPI of .57896 at the latest update on March 1.
The quality at the top of the 16th Region was enough for Pete Fraley to call Thursday’s game for the Kittens.
“I look for them to win the first game in the state,” Boyd County’s coach told The Daily Independent after Ashland topped the Lions, 67-50, on Sunday in the region tournament final. “I’ll put a little pressure on Stacy by saying that, but I think they’ll win that game.”
“Stacy” is Stacy Franz Davis, a former Fraley assistant who this time last year was Ashland Middle School’s seventh-grade boys coach. In her first season skippering a high school program of her own, Davis led her alma mater to its 24th region girls championship in a lore that dates to 1923.
Kenleigh Woods keys the Ashland (25-7) offense at 18.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Ella Sellars, the region tournament MVP, contributes 16.8 ppg and 4.3 rpg, and Jaidyn Gulley adds in 11.4 ppg and 7.1 rpg.
Knott County Central coach Justin Amburgey has been impressed with the Kittens’ intensity and toughness on film, he said.
“They play extremely hard, guard you in the half-court man-to-man, really get out and play the passing lanes,” Amburgey said on a pre-tournament conference call. “It’s gonna definitely be a challenge for us. I just hope that we can not let their physicality and their defensive pressure bother us too bad.”
Kylie Gayheart leads the Patriots (23-9) with 17.6 ppg. Presley Fletcher nets 9.4 ppg.
Attempts to reach Davis for comment were unsuccessful, and her portion of the KHSAA’s pre-tournament media availability was unavailable due to technical issues, a KHSAA spokesman said.
Ashland and Knott County Central last met on Dec. 29, 2008, a 70-52 Kittens win in the seventh-place game of Allen County-Scottsville’s holiday tournament.
