HUNTINGTON -- Kierstyn Doss assisted on two goals as Winfield defeated Huntington St. Joe 4-2 Tuesday in girls high school soccer at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
Rilee Hinkle gave the Generals a 1-0 lead on an unassisted goal 5:17 into the game. Abby Weingart made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal at 26:54. Doss assisted Kalei Jordan at 38:59 for a 3-0 halftime lead.
Carly Jordan scored off a Doss assist at 56:51 to make it 4-0.
Abby Lee scored twice off Mina Smith assists for the Irish (9-4-1), who return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday when they visit Oak Hill (West Virginia).
WINFIELD 3 1 -- 4
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 0 2 -- 2
W -- Hinkle unassisted, 5:17
W -- Weingart unassisted, 26:54
W -- K. Jordan (Kierstyn Doss), 38:59
W -- C. Jordan (Doss), 56:51
HSJ -- Ab.Lee (M. Smith assist), 75:34
HSJ -- Ab. Lee (M. Smith)
Shots: W 15, HSJ 6. Saves W 4 (Kristen Walls), HSJ 14 (Samantha Richbart). Cornerkicks W 6, HSJ 1.
ROCK HILL 3, FAIRLAND 0: The Redwomen outshot the Dragons 37-5 and pulled off a win on the road that kept them even with Gallia Academy for the Ohio Valley Conference girls soccer lead Tuesday.
Rock Hill improved its record to 10-1-1 overall and 6-1 in the OVC while Fairland dropped to 4-8 and 3-3.
ROCK HILL 1 2 -- 3
FAIRLAND 0 0 -- 0
RH -- Scott (Reynolds), 37:00.
RH -- Heaberlin, 45:00.
RH -- Reynolds (Simpson), 50:00.
Shots: RH 37, F 5. Saves: RH Stevens 3, F Hall 18. Corner kicks: RH 3, F 1.
HURRICANE 5, SPRING VALLEY 0: Bailey Fisher scored four goals and Olivia Bird earned a shutout at the Redskins (14-0) beat the Timberwolves.
Fisher scored the first goal off an assist from Mady Jo Lunsford, then added two unassisted goals before Dani Ray scored for a 4-0 lead. Fisher capped the scoring late.
Hurricane took 51 shots, 23 on goal. Spring Valley's Zoe Runyon made 18 saves.
HURRICANE 2 3 -- 5
SPRING VALLEY 0 0 -- 0
H -- Fisher (Lunsford assist)
H -- Fisher unassisted
H -- Fisher unassisted
H -- Ray unassisted
H -- Fisher unassisted
Shots: H 51, SV 0. Saves: H 0 (Bird), SV 18 (Runyon). Cornerkicks: H 8, SV 0.
BOYS
HURRICANE 4, EAST CARTER 3: Jake Bock scored with 13 seconds left in the game to lift the Redskins over the Raiders in a game delayed by a power outage in Grayson, Kentucky.
Drake Lester scored two goal and Nate Kirk one for Hurricane. Isaiah Gillespie, Zach Green and Anele Nnachi issued assists.
Ethan Miller scored all of East Carter's goals.