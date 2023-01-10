The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Huntington High didn't go down without a fight against George Washington on Tuesday night at George Washington High. 

When the Class AAAA No. 5 Highlanders were on the ropes late in the fourth quarter, they came back and forced two overtimes, but the effort wasn't enough as the Class AAAA No. 3 Patriots came away with the 66-63 double overtime win to remain undefeated.  

Rick Farlow covers sports.

