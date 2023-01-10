George Washington's Ben Nicol (33) looks to pass as Huntington's Gavin Lochow, left, defends during Tuesday's game between the teams at George Washington High. The Patriots won 86-83 in double overtime.
Huntington's Michael Johnson brings the ball down court as George Washington's Dawson Lunsford (10) defends during Tuesday's game between the teams at George Washington High. The Patriots won 86-83 in double overtime.
CHARLESTON — Huntington High didn't go down without a fight against George Washington on Tuesday night at George Washington High.
When the Class AAAA No. 5 Highlanders were on the ropes late in the fourth quarter, they came back and forced two overtimes, but the effort wasn't enough as the Class AAAA No. 3 Patriots came away with the 66-63 double overtime win to remain undefeated.
Brendan Hoffman erupted for a game-high 31 points, and his 11-of-12 free throw shooting performance from the fourth quarter on made the difference for the Patriots (9-0). Hoffman was 14 of 15 from the line overall and the Patriots made 22 of 27 free throws as a team.
GW coach Rick Greene said that free throw shooting was one of the keys to victory.
"In that game, you have to hit free throws," Greene said. "They're going to hit enough 3-pointers and there is no safe lead. You saw that. They're going to hit tough 3-pointers. And then (Michael) Johnson starts driving it. I don't know what you do with that. I thought we just grinded it out. We made some plays, made some mistakes. In the end, we made enough plays to win so we were super happy."
The Highlanders (7-2) hit 10 3-pointers.
Late in the game, the Patriots were sitting pretty after Hoffman hit two free throws to make the score 63-58 in favor of GW with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter. That's when former South Charleston standout Duane Harris' clutch gene came into play.
After the Highlanders got a defensive stop, Harris drained a 3-pointer to make the score 63-61, Patriots, with 24.5 seconds left to play. Huntington then earned another defensive stop which allowed Harris to tie the game at 63 with a runner and GW had 10 seconds left to drive down the court and attempt a game-winner.
Ben Nicol's jumper inside the paint clanked off the rim, the buzzer sounded and the game went into overtime tied at 63.
In the first overtime, the teams traded baskets, scoring seven points each and the thriller went into a second overtime period tied at 70.
In the second overtime, Nicol, Hoffman and Dawson Lunsford each hit a clutch 3-pointer to help GW take an 81-74 lead.
Harris and Jamari Tubbs kept the Highlanders in the game with three-point plays of their own. Then, with 3.1 seconds left in the second overtime, Harris hit a deep 3-pointer from almost half-court and GW had a slim 84-83 lead.
Hoffman was fouled on the inbound pass after Harris' 3-pointer and hit both free throws to give GW a 66-63 lead that went final.
After Hoffman's free throws, though, Harris almost tied it again on a desperation heave from half-court that hit the front of the rim but didn't fall.
Greene, who is familiar with Harris after coaching against him and South Charleston in years past, said he has the utmost respect for the junior who scored 18 points in the loss.
"He hit two unreal shots," Greene said. "He's an unreal player. It's not a fluke that he was first-team All-State. He'll be that again. He's just a great player, great competitor. He's a fierce competitor but he's a gentleman. He doesn't mouth when he plays. There isn't an individual opponent that I respect more than him."
Nicol scored 25 points for the Patriots and Noah Lewis was GW's third scorer with double figures as he tallied 10 points.
Tubbs matched Harris with 18 points, Johnson scored 17 and Jaylen Motley tallied 13 points.
George Washington doesn't play again until the 16th when the Patriots host Woodrow Wilson and Huntington hosts Spring Valley Thursday at 7 p.m.
HUNTINGTON 10 14 22 17 7 12 -- 83: Harris 18, Johnson 17, Motley 13, Lochow 8, M. Tubbs 9, J. Tubbs 18
GEORGE WASHINGTON 14 14 15 18 7 16 -- 86: Lewis 10, Lunsford 8, Hoffman 31, Kelley 2, Gute 2, Deem 8, Nicol 25
