ONA — George Washington dominated from the opening tip and defeated Cabell Midland 53-39 in a girls high school basketball contest at the Castle on Monday.
Following a timeout called by Patriots head coach Jamie LaMaster with 4:45 remaining in the first quarter and the Patriots holding a 6-5 lead, the visitors outscored Cabell Midland 25-9 through the remainder of the first half for a 31-14 lead at halftime.
The Knights never got the deficit back under 11 points for the rest of the Mountain State Athletic Conference contest.
Rebounding was a crucial advantage for the Class AAA girls Associated Press No. 6 George Washington (11-5) as it limited Cabell Midland to one shot on the Knights’ offensive possessions and gave itself second-chance opportunities when it had the ball.
That advantage helped the Patriots overcome 18 turnovers forced by the Knights’ aggressive defense.
“This is big road win for us against a team that’s had a lot of success all year,” LaMaster said. “We rebounded the ball well, I thought we defended fairly well. I mean, when you hold them to 39 points you’ve done something well.
“What I didn’t like was I thought we got sped up and were chaotic at times.”
No. 2 Cabell Midland (13-3) lost its third straight game, all against MSAC opponents. Cabell Midland trailed George Washington 16-11 in rebounds at the end of the first half and closed that gap to 22-20 in favor of the Patriots by game’s end.
The loss broke a three-way tie of the Knights, Patriots and Woodrow Wilson for second place in the MSAC.
“They’ve got to find their heart,” Cabell Midland coach Matt Adkins said. “They played with none of it. We lost one ball game and it’s like our season is over. We were playing like a family and we’ve got to find that again.”
While the Knights’ “heart” was missing on offense, its defense was successful in holding MSAC leading scorer Kalissa Lacy to 16 points. While that total was enough to lead the Patriots, it was below the 26.2 points per game she averages.
“I think we came out really strong,” Lacy said. “I think after halftime we got out of sync but we starting making plays to back into it and started making plays.”
Cabell Midland threatened to climb back into the contest in the second half. It whittled the Patriots’ 31-14 halftime lead to 43-32 at the end of the third period with sophomore Rylee Allie scoring her only points, five, during that period. Allie’s sister, freshman Jayda Allie, scored seven of her team-high nine points in the quarter.
Aamari Washington single-handedly quashed the rally to start the fourth period for George Washington when she scored a field goal and was fouled. Although she missed the foul shot, she collected her own rebound — one of six she had — and scored two more of her six points to restore the 17-point lead. Lacy then answered with a field goal for the Patriots that gave them their largest lead at 19 points.
In the midst of a stretch of seven consecutive away games, George Washington will play at MSAC leader Parkersburg on Friday. For Cabell Midland, it will play host to St. Albans on Thursday in an opportunity to snap its losing streak.
“Tonight it was like we didn’t get off the airplane,” said Adkins. “I think we just stay at it and keep holding the players accountable.”
GEORGE WASHINGTON 15 16 12 10 — 53: Lacy 16, Ho 12, Harmison 9, Washington 6, Smith 6, Harmon 4.
CABELL MIDLAND 7 7 18 7 — 39: Wheeler 8, Lewis 6, Potter 7, R. Allie 5, J. Allie 9, Wallis 2, Watts 2.