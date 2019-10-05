CHARLESTON — Faced with a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter and a litany of mistakes in its trail, George Washington refused to fold Friday night.
R.T. Alexander threw his fourth touchdown pass in overtime, a 20-yarder to Brayden McCallister, and the Patriots made a defensive stop on a 2-point conversion moments later to secure a wild 28-27 victory over Hurricane at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in South Hills.
After GW (3-3) needed just one play to score on its OT possession and go up 28-21, Hurricane required just two – a 19-yard run by Nate Barham and a 1-yard TD burst by Christian Hill. Redskins coach Jeremy Taylor opted to go for the win, but Hill’s smash into the line was stopped short of the goal, prompting a wild celebration on the GW sideline.
“It’s a credit to those kids,’’ said GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. “We had a rough week in practice, I’m not going to lie to you. But we kept fighting through it and kept believing in what the heck was going on. For us to make some plays like we did, it’s what you’ve got to have. We had some seniors come up big tonight, and that’s what you need.’’
After battling to a 7-7 tie in the first half, GW was down 21-7 in the fourth quarter as Hurricane (2-4) boarded two touchdowns in the third quarter, sparked by its defense. Abel Cunningham returned an interception 67 yards for a TD and one play after a sack of Alexander forced a fumble at the GW 15, Hill scooted into the end zone for another score.
Alexander, however, threw scoring passes of 20 yards to Luke Grimm and 32 yards to Alex Mazelon to bring GW into a 21-21 tie. The Patriots even had a chance to win it on the final play of regulation, but Michael Hughes was wide left on a 30-yard field goal try. That was one of many, many mistakes for GW, which had those two costly turnovers and eight penalties for 97 yards, including holding infractions well behind the line of scrimmage costing 25, 18 and 15 yards.
“We got down two touchdowns and it can be rough,’’ Edwards said. “I can’t say enough about our kids. We got our running game going tonight. D’Anthony Wright (16 carries, 73 yards) had a powerhouse game running the ball and coach (Jason) Smith did a great job with our run game. I hope we’re hitting our stride.’’
McCallister had perhaps his best game for the Patriots, catching 10 passes for 152 yards, including the winning TD on the first snap of overtime.
“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot,’’ McCallister said, “but it’s all good. We came back, kept fighting and didn’t give up. We gave ourselves a chance at the end and that’s all we needed.’’
Mazelon entered the season regarded as GW’s top receiver and one of the better in the state, but McCallister has developed into a dependable option for Alexander, who completed 19 of 27 attempts Friday for 295 yards.
“I think they started giving Alex more double coverage,’’ McCallister said, “and it opened it up more for me.’’
Hill led the Hurricane attack with 22 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Womack hit on 7 of 19 passes for 88 yards and one score, a 13-yard hookup with Barham.
GW, holding down the No. 14 spot in the Class AAA playoff ratings, entered the game having won eight of its last 10 meetings with Hurricane. The Redskins were tied for 15th in the AAA ratings, with the top 16 in each class advancing.
The first half was a game of limited possessions, with each team cashing in on one drive, leading to a 7-all knot at the break.
The Patriots went up first, moving 85 yards in nine plays, with Alexander hitting Mazelon with a 14-yard scoring toss. Alexander went 3 of 3 on that possession for 43 yards, and Wright added carries of 17 and 13 yards.
GW appeared set to take that 7-0 advantage into the locker room at halftime, but it couldn’t run out the clock after an Elijah Williams interception at his own 5-yard line with 1:32 left in the second quarter.
The Redskins forced a punt, started at the Patriots 40 and Womack connected with Barham on a 13-yard TD toss with two seconds remaining. Hurricane’s drive was aided by a 13-yard pass interference penalty on GW.
Each team missed out on some other scoring opportunities in the first half.