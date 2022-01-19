If last week’s two-game swoon served as a wake-up call for George Washington, the Patriots certainly responded and then some on Wednesday night.
The Class AAAA No. 4 Patriots put their mini-skid to rest in emphatic fashion, using a first-quarter 16-0 run to give themselves early breathing room and then coasted to a 63-41 win over visiting Cabell Midland in a Mountain State Athletic Conference tilt.
GW (5-2) entered having dropped back-to-back contests to No. 6 Huntington and Class A No. 1 Greater Beckley Christian. But its response was swift as it blitzed the Knights early and Midland (4-6) never got closer than 17 in the second half.
“Last week was very good for us,” GW coach Rick Greene admitted. “It was. I hate to lose to learn, but sometimes that’s one way to get everybody’s attention. I thought the kids responded really well. I thought it was a step forward, especially defensively, so, I was happy from that standpoint.”
The numbers pointed to an effort that was equally strong on both sides of the court.
To Greene’s point, GW stymied Midland to the tune of 31.3% shooting (15 of 48) and a 3-for-21 effort (14.3%) from 3-point range. Meanwhile, GW (6-2) started hot and stayed that way, finishing the contest having made 25 of its 45 shot attempts (55.6%), including 64.3% (9 of 14) from 3-point range. The Patriots also outrebounded Midland 32-24.
But as good as his team’s shooting was, especially from the outside, Greene again praised his squad’s defense as it cycled through several different sets, including man-to-man and a matchup zone look, and all of it gave the Knights fits.
“I thought we made a lot of strides tonight,” Greene said. “We’ve been working really hard defensively. The last couple of games it felt like we were trying to play defense in spurts when we were in trouble and it caught us. It could have caught us earlier in the year but we hit some big shots and got out of those games.”
Offensively, the Patriots were led by a 25-point outing from junior Brendan Hoffman, 17 points for Ben Nicol and 11 points for Zane McCarty. The threesome combined to hit 21 of 32 field goal attempts with Nicol, Hoffman and Taran Fitzpatrick each finishing with seven rebounds.
Due to snow cancellations, Wednesday marked the first time Midland had played since losing 79-67 at Parkersburg South last Thursday. Wednesday’s decision marked the Knights’ fourth straight defeat and coach JJ Martin said the gap as well as integrating football players into basketball during the season has caused some inconsistencies thus far.
“We haven’t practiced since Saturday due to all the snow,” Martin said. “We played a game on Thursday, practiced Saturday and showed up today to play. That first quarter really hurt us.
“We’ve probably got one of the hardest schedules of anyone in quad-A. It’s tough, especially not being able to practice but we’re hanging in there.”
Dominic Schmidt led the Knights with 19 points with Chandler Schmidt chipping in 11.