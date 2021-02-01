HUNTINGTON — When it comes to basketball, Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni has an avid appetite for the game.
In the case of Marshall senior forward Darius George, the Staunton, Virginia, native seems to appease the veteran head coach’s sweet tooth.
Perhaps, a box of chocolates was the best description for George.
“Milk chocolate,” George said. “Yeah, for sure.”
George’s game can satisfy cravings or, sometimes, be bad for your heart, too, as D’Antoni jokingly put it.
“My boy, Darius. Love him to death,” D’Antoni said. “No, he’s not a box of chocolates because you don’t know what you’re going to get. You have no clue, but I tell you what, he hustles, he’s a joy to be around.”
One thing that is a constant with George’s game, too, is the energy that he is going to produce when inserted into the lineup.
“He’s going to give you energy,” D’Antoni said. “He’s going to take a crucial shot because he plays with such energy that the ball finds him. And boy, coaches will have a heart murmur.”
D’Antoni’s heart nearly skipped a beat down in Miami during Marshall’s last contest on Jan. 23 when the ball certainly found George in an important situation.
FIU clawed back from a double-digit deficit to tie the game at 62 when George took a pass from Taevion Kinsey and fired a 3-pointer, which banked in to give Marshall the lead and produce a smile on George’s face.
“All bank. All glass,” George said. “I called bank because I knew it was going off the glass. (The defender) was pretty frustrated.”
The shot ultimately served as a dagger, of sorts, with it starting a 19-4 run in which Marshall took control.
For D’Antoni, the irony of George’s somewhat volatile play is that he leads Marshall statistically in shooting in both 3-pointers and two-point attempts.
George has hit 61.5 percent of his field goal attempts and 42.9 percent of his 3-point attempts on the season.
“He’s banked it in, he’s swished it, he’s tore the rim down, he’s missed the whole goal, he makes it again,” D’Antoni said. “And through all of that, he’s our leading percentage guy in 3-pointers and in twos. If you can figure it out, you tell me because I haven’t figured it out yet.”
Despite the impact on the 72-year-old coach’s heart, don’t expect there to be any change of strategy in George’s presence as the injection of energy as the sixth man in the Herd lineup.
After all, D’Antoni loves his sweets — albeit, in moderation.
“I always say the good Lord takes care of people like that so I want to be on his team,” D’Antoni said.
George and Marshall return to the court — tentatively — on Friday when the Herd travels to Norfolk, Virginia, to take on Old Dominion for a two-game weekend set in Conference USA action.