Spring Valley's Tim George was named the Mountain State Athletic Conference athletic director of the year.
George guided the Timberwolves through extraordinary circumstances even in a year when COVID-19 made everything remarkable.
"It means a great deal when something like this comes from your peers," George said of the MSAC's ADs vote. "We have a great staff that has worked really hard."
George's most-impressive accomplishment might have been football scheduling. With regularly scheduled opponents unable to play because of the virus, George willingly scheduled games at Martinsburg, Fairmont Senior and Bridgeport so Spring Valley's kids could play.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Boyd County's girls basketball team led Fairview 47-14 at halftime of their district semifinal last week and the leading scorer at the time was Fairview's Josey Nelson with 12 points.
Mady Winters of Magnolia scored 50 points in a 71-54 loss to Williamstown. Lawrence County's Kensley Feltner scored 38 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in a 57-55 victory over Betsy Layne.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: The University of Rio Grande offered a scholarship to Huntington High boys basketball star Amare Smith.
Rock Hill cross country standout Bella Stevens signed with Wilmington College. Portsmouth West defensive end Eli Tilley signed with Ashland University. Minford's Annie Lawson signed to play golf at Shawnee State, as did Ironton St. joe soccer star Jimmy Mahlmeister.
Paintsville linebacker Mason Lovely decommitted from Akron to accept a preferred walk-on offer from Marshall. Wheelersburg girls basketball player Kaylee Darnell committed to the University of Rio Grande. Centerville (Ohio) quarterback Chase Harrison committed to Marshall.
Wide receiver Ty Bartrum, son of Marshall assistant football coach and former Meigs High and Thundering Herd star Mike Bartrum, received an offer from Penn.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Coal Grove girls basketball star Addi Dillow played in the Dayton Senior All-Star Classic last week.
For the first time in the 50-year history of West Carter High School, the Comets didn't play East Carter in boys basketball. Former Ironton basketball standout and Fairland assistant coach Zach Christiansen was an assistant coach for Ohio Division I boys basketball state champion Centerville.
Former Huntington St. Joe girls basketball star Paige Shy of Marshall University has entered the transfer portal. Former South Charleston girls basketball star Aaliyah Dunham transferred from Xavier to Marshall. Nitro didn't renew the contract of football coach Zach Davis.
Former Spring Valley football star David Livingston led Glenville State in tackles, with seven, and had one sack in his first college game, a 30-7 loss to North Carolina-Pembroke. Logan's girls basketball team began the season 6-0, its best start since the 2004-2005 season.
Former Symmes Valley softball star Taylor Webb of the University of Rio Grande was named the River States Conference player of the week for the second time this season. Raceland's middle school boys basketball team defeated West Carter 44-34 in the Kentucky Ohio Valley Conference championship game.
Rock Hill's Camryn Miller, the cross country champion of the Ohio version of the Ohio Valley Conference, was accepted into the Air Force Academy. Hunter Bush became Point Pleasant's boys basketball team's all-time leading scorer Thursday, breaking the record of 1,264 points set by Wade Martin in 2014.
Paintsville's boys 84-73 victory over Johnson Central in double overtime was the first time a Kentucky 57th District title game went to two extra periods since 1947. Russell's boys basketball team finished 12-8 for its first winning season in eight years.
Cabell Midland's Zoey Salmons was named the outstanding wrestler at the West Virginia girls state tournament. Salmons won her second state championship. Spring Valley's Ciara Riner also won a state championship.
Former high school girls basketballs stars Riley Shreck of Ironton and Jazmine Ely of Portsmouth helped Alice Lloyd College to the National Christain College Athletic Association national championship.