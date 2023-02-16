STATESBORO, Ga. -- Marshall took its shovel to Georgia.
The Thundering Herd women's basketball team continued its pattern of digging deep holes before rallying Thursday night in a 63-61 loss to Georgia Southern at Hanner Fieldhouse.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 10:21 pm
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 10:21 pm
Marshall (15-11 overall, 8-7 Sun Belt Conference) trailed 18-11 after one quarter and 35-16 before it pulled within 35-21 by halftime. The Eagles (17-7, 9-6) maintained a 14-point lead early in the third quarter before the Herd mounted another charge, outscoring Georgia Southern 10-0 to move within 47-44.
By the end of the period the Herd trailed 52-47, only to fall behind 61-50. Marshall's Sydni Scott took a pass from Roshala Scott and made a 3-pointer with 1:33 left in the game to pull Marshall within 61-59.
Terren Ward then hit a turnaround jumper with 1:03 to play to give the Eagles a 63-59 lead. Roshala Scott's layup with 40 seconds left set the score.
Ward scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season. Eden Johnson scored 10 points.
Georgia Southern, which swept the season series, outrebounded the Herd 47-26.
"We just have to focus," Eagles coach Anita Howard said of her team nearly losing the lead and the game. "We do this thing where, when we don't score, we also don't play defense. But we had to lock in defensively again tonight. All credit to Marshall. That's why they are called the Thundering Herd. They are a second-half team.
"But I thought we showed poise down the stretch. When we get these leads, though, we have to make sure we can maintain those kinds of leads."
Sydni Scott paced Marshall with 17 points. Mahogany Matthews scored 13 points and Abby Beeman 11. Roshala Scott, who averages a team-best 18 points per game, scored eight.
The loss dropped the Herd to eighth in the 14-team Sun Belt. Marshall tries to halt a two-game losing skid when it visits Georgia State (10-18, 4-11) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Herd defeated the Panthers 50-45 Feb. 4 in Huntington.
