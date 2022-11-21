The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — In some of the most prolific years in Marshall football's history, Shawn Elliott played defensive end on a team that found ways to beat the Thundering Herd. 

With Appalachian State, Elliott went 3-1 against Marshall from 1992-95, winning twice in Huntington and once in Boone, North Carolina. The 37-34 victory at Joan C. Edwards Stadium was the first home loss for the Herd at the venue which opened in 1991. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

