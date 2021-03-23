At the worst possible time, the West Virginia women’s basketball team simply ran into a buzz saw, one in the form of a group of buzzing Yellow Jackets.
After a good enough start, the bottom dropped out for fourth-seeded West Virginia as fifth-seeded Georgia Tech checked all the boxes in running away from the Mountaineers for a 73-56 win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Tuesday at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio.
The win sent the Yellow Jackets to the Sweet 16 in the Hemisfair Region, where they will await the winner of Tuesday’s late game between top-seeded South Carolina and eighth-seeded Oregon State. The loss dropped WVU coach Mike Carey to 0-9 in second-round NCAA Tournament games, and the Mountaineers’ 29-year Sweet 16 drought continued in bitter fashion.
Outside of 14 turnovers, Georgia Tech was nearly flawless in its dismantling of the Mountaineers. The Yellow Jackets outrebounded WVU 36-22, including 13 offensive rebounds that led to a 16-5 advantage in second-chance points.
“Terrible game on our part, give Georgia Tech all the credit,” Carey said. “We didn’t play as a team.
“It’s just a combination of everything. We weren’t moving the ball, when we did get them to take a tough shot they got an offensive rebound or we didn’t close out on a shooter and let them have a shot and on the other end we were going one-on-four.”
WVU senior guard Kysre Gondrezick, an honorable mention AP All-America selection, managed just three points on 1-of-6 shooting. After missing a shot with 4:27 left in the second quarter, she didn’t attempt another until leaving with just 3:24 remaining. Making the situation even more inexplicable, Gondrezick erupted for 26 points in the Mountaineers’ opening-round win over Lehigh.
It was certainly a bitter end to a big-time career in Morgantown for the team’s leading scorer and WNBA prospect. Carey deflected a question aimed at Gondrezick.
“Your players got to make plays and your players need to come off picks and all that,” Carey said. “We didn’t have good ball movement … it was everybody’s fault … we just didn’t have good ball movement.”
Sophomore guard KK Deans, who was one of three Mountaineers in double-figure scoring with 11 points, added a little more.
“They took (Gondrezick) away, they took her scoring away,” Deans said. “Kysre was put in the position to play point guard and as a point guard you have to be able to facilitate. When they took that away — on the run we had she had three back-to-back assists — that’s what a point guard has to do. Sometimes when you dig into your head and you start to get frustrated, that can affect everybody and it affected us.”
Both of West Virginia’s starting post players — Esmery Martinez and Kari Niblack — were in first-half foul trouble, but battled through. Martinez led the Mountaineers (22-7) in scoring with 13 points before fouling out late and Niblack added 12, with the two combining for 15 rebounds.
Georgia Tech was scorching hot for most of the game, shooting 51.8% (29 of 56), including going 9 for 12 in a 22-9 third quarter that turned a four-point Yellow Jacket lead into a comfortable 17-point cushion. The onslaught was led by big games from both ends of the Yellow Jackets’ inside-outside combination.
Junior guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen piled up 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 6-foot-4 senior forward Lorela Cubaj recorded 21 points on 10-of-17 shooting with 12 rebounds.
“We had them scouted, we knew exactly what they were going to do, we came out and played well in the beginning and then I think we went up six and then we started taking some bad shots, playing bad defense, quit rebounding, started fouling and then, from that point on, we were in trouble,” Carey said.
It all started well enough for West Virginia as the Mountaineers surged ahead 15-6 to start the game, but the Yellow Jackets (17-8) went on an immediate 9-2 spurt to close within two at 17-15 at the end of the first quarter. With 6:45 left in the second quarter, a basket by Martinez gave WVU a 27-23 lead but the next nine points belonged to Georgia Tech and the Yellow Jackets led the rest of the way.
The third quarter was one of separation for Tech as the Yellow Jackets outscored WVU 22-9 and hit nine of their 12 shots, building a 58-41 lead by the end of the quarter.
Senior guard Kierra Fletcher added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for Tech.