20230111-log-logangirls
Logan Wildcats head coach Kevin Gertz signals in plays for his team against their game against Musselman.

 Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner

Logan girls basketball and baseball coach Kevin Gertz was involved in a two-car accident on U.S. Route 119 in Logan County around 9:45 a.m. Thursday that claimed the life of Franklin Terry, 83, of Alkol, West Virginia, MetroNews reported.

Gertz had some facial cuts and what were described as non-capacitating injuries and then was transported to Logan Regional Medical Center, according to the report.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

