Logan girls basketball and baseball coach Kevin Gertz was involved in a two-car accident on U.S. Route 119 in Logan County around 9:45 a.m. Thursday that claimed the life of Franklin Terry, 83, of Alkol, West Virginia, MetroNews reported.
Gertz had some facial cuts and what were described as non-capacitating injuries and then was transported to Logan Regional Medical Center, according to the report.
Gertz made the following post on Facebook on Thursday:
"I just got home. I'm beat up pretty bad. This has been the worst day of my life. I appreciate all the messages and I apologize if I don't respond. I won't be on here for a while. This has been a very tragic day. The most horrible thing I have ever been through."
An attempt to reach Gertz for comment was unsuccessful as of Saturday night.
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.
