The San Francisco Giants purchased the rights to former Marshall University pitcher Aaron Blair on Tuesday.
Blair, who had been pitching for the West Virginia Power of the Atlantic League, was assigned to the Giants’ Double-A affiliate in Richmond, Virginia. He is the 11th member of the Power to have his rights purchased by a Major League or Mexican League team this year.
Blair, a righthander from Las Vegas, pitched in one game with the Power, going 1-0 with a 1.80 earned run average and six strikeouts.
A first-round draft pick, 36th overall, of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013, Blair was traded to the Atlanta Braves with outfielder Ender Inciarte and shortstop Dansby Swanson for pitchers Shelby Miller and Gabe Speier on May 31, 2018. In 16 MLB games, Blair went 2-8 with a 7.16 ERA.
At Marshall from 2011 through 2013, Blair went 9-16 with a 3.31 ERA, striking out 200, walking 77 and allowing 170 hits in 212 innings. He is the highest-drafted baseball player in Thundering Herd history.