MASON, W.Va. — Emma Gibbs scored 23 points in Wahama’s 60-14 rout of Hannan in girls high school basketball.
Lauren Noble scored 15 points for Wahama (7-7). Halie Johnson paced Hannan (1-7) with nine points.
Boys basketball
WAHAMA 89, HANNAN 48: The White Falcons (4-8) raced to a 50-18 halftime lead in a triumph over the Wildcats (1-7) in Ashton, West Virginia.
Josiah Lloyd led Wahama with 25 points. William McCallister scored 18, Sawyer VanMatre 14, and Bryce Zuspan 11. Logan Barker scored 13 points to lead Hannan. Xavier Stone scored 12 and Brady Edmunds 10.
Softball
IRONTON WINS TWO: The Fighting Tigers pounded Fairfield 15-3 and Piketon 18-1 in Leesburg, Ohio.
Ironton pitcher Keegan Moore struck out 12 Lions in the first game and went 2 for 5 with a pair of doubles and two runs batted in. Bella Sorbill went 2 for 5 with three RBI. Kirsten Williams was 3 for 4. Gracie Brammer went 2 for 5 and drove in two. Emi Weber went 3 for 5 with two RBI. Kylee Richendollar was 3 for 5. Kylie Miller went 2 for 4 and drove in two. For Fairfield, Haile Hamilton and Caitlyn Quickie each went 2 for 3.
In the second game, Weber went 2 for 3 with three RBI, Sorbilli was 2 for 2, Brammer was 2 for 3 with two RBI, Williams went 2 for 4 and Moore and winning pitcher Braylin Wallace each drove in two.
GAME ONE
IRONTON 620 121 3 — 15 18 1
FAIRFIELD 020 010 0 — 3 6 3
Moore and Brammer; Chambliss, Vance (6) and Miller.
Hitting: (I) Brammer 2-5 2 RBI, Williams 3-4, Moore 2-5 2 2B 2 RBI, Richendollar 3-5, Weber 3-5 2B 2 RBI, Miller 2-4 2 RBI, Sorbilli 2-5 2B 3 RBI, Rogers 2B; (F) Hamilton 2-3 2B, Quickie 2-3 2B.
GAME TWO
PIKETON 001 00 — 1 4 1
IRONTON 804 6x — 18 16 1
Williams, Elliott (4) and G. Pack; Wallace and Brammer.
Hitting: (P) Clator 2-3 2B; (I) Brammer 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Williams 2-4 2 RBI, Moore 2 RBI, Weber 2-3 3 RBI, Sorbilli 2-2, Wallace 2 RBI.
SYMMES VALLEY 21, WESTERN-PIKE 3: Kaitlyn Stevenson went 2 for 2 with four RBI as the Vikings (5-0) pounded the Indians (1-2) in their Southern Ohio Conference opener in Aid, Ohio.
Desiree Simpson went 3 for 4, Kylee Thompson 2 for 5 with two RBI, Jordy Ellison and Lilly Schneider each were 2 for 2 and Savannah Mart 2 for 4 and drove in two for Symmes Valley.
WESTERN-PIKE 000 30 — 3 6 7
SYMMES VALLEY 7743x — 21 18 0
Thompson and Henderson; Mart, Thompson (3) and Carpenter.
Hitting: (SV) Simpson 3-4 2B, Thompson 3-5 2 RBI, Mart 2-4 2 RBI, Ellison 2-2, Schneider 2-2.
MEIGS SWEEPS FAIRLAND: The Marauders beat the Dragons 9-2 and 10-9 in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Hailey Roberts was the winning pitcher in the opener. Delana Wright went 2 for 4 with three RBI. Lily Dugan and Jerrica Smith each had two hits. In the second game, Meigs overcame a 4-2 deficit as Jess Workman earned the win and Roberts a save. Wright, Roberts, Jerrica Smith, Mallory Adams, Liya Smith, and Melia Payne all pounded two hits for the Marauders. Zoey Roberts went 3 for 4 for Fairland.
HARRISON COUNTY 8, BOYD COUNTY 5: The Thorobreds outslugged the Lions in Cynthiana, Kentucky. Jacie Goad drove in two for Boyd County. Emma Borders went 4 for 4. Kylie Peterman and Alex Blanton each were 2 for 3. Megan Castle went 2 for 4.
BOYD COUNTY 21, RUSSELL 14: Borders was 3 for 4 with four RBI as the Lions outlasted the Red Devils. Goad went 3 for 5 with three RBI. Kyli Kouns went 2 for 2 and drove in three. Tori Badgett was 2 for 4 with two RBI, Peterman 2 for 5 with two RBI and Blanton 2 for 5 with two RBI. Haylee Thornsberry and winning pitcher Kylie Thompson each drove in two.
RIVER VALLEY 9, EASTERN-MEIGS 4: Gracie Hash hit a two-run home run to help the Raiders (2-0) beat the Eagles (0-2) in Reedsville, Ohio.
Abbi Hollanbaugh was the winning pitcher. Brooklyn Sizemore back her with a 4-for-5 effort and three runs scored. Hash, Hollanbaugh and Siera Somerville each went 3 for 5. Hash and Hollanbaugh each drove in two runs. Tessa Rockhold and Megan Maxon each went 2 for 4 for Eastern-Meigs.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 8, PORTSMOUTH 0: Sophomore Sydney McDermott struck out 11 and shut out the host Trojans (5-2), who were averaging more than 13 runs per game.
Kate Rollins and Abi Boland each whacked three hits for Senators (3-3). Rollins homered twice and drove in two. Boland had four RBI. Kylie Osborne was 2 for 4.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 11, SYMMES VALLEY 0: Gewn Sparks limited the Vikings to three hits in the Titans’ victory in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Sparks struck out seven and walked none in five innings. Portsmouth Notre Dame, which scored six runs — five unearned — in the second inning, has outscored opponents 48-0 this season. The Titans took advantage of four Symmes Valley errors.
Baseball
RUSSELL 16, BELFRY 7: Six Red Devils drove in two runs apiece in a win over the visiting Pirates (2-2).
Ethan Sharp scored three runs and drove in two for Russell (3-0). C.J. Bartram, Daniel Blanton, Curtis Davis, Trent Tice and Cole Ward also had two RBI. Davis had three hits and Ward two. Bartram was the winning pitcher.
GREENUP COUNTY 9, LAWRENCE COUNTY 0: Matthew Boggs and Auston Clarkson each drove in three runs as the Musketeers (3-0) beat the Bulldogs (2-1) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Brock Kitchen, Cohen Underwood and winning pitcher Carson Wireman smacked two hits apiece.
PORTSMOUTH 10, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 0: Daewin Spence threw a one-hitter as the Trojans (2-0) blanked the host Panthers (3-2). Tyler Duncan went 3 for 4 with two RBI. Drew Roe drove in two. A bad-hop single by Clay Cottle was Portsmouth Clay’s lone hit.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 15, GREEN 0: Cottle pitched a shutout and struck out eight in five innings as the Panthers clobbered the Bobcats (0-4) in Portsmouth, Ohio. Jaden Jesse drove in four runs. Evan Woods, Mitchell King and Greg Gleason drove in two apiece. Woods went 3 for 4 and Shaden Malone 3 for 3.
RIVER VALLEY 5, WATERFORD 0: Chase Barber struck out 16 Wildcats at the Raiders won on the road.
Isiah Harkins singled in Dalton Jones with the winning run. Mason Rhodes then singled to score Barber, who smashed three doubles and drove in the final three runs. Rhodes and Hankin each smacked two hits.
SCHEDULING UPDTAES: Grace Christian’s girls basketball game Monday at Calvary Baptist was canceled, as was Lincoln County’s girls game at Wayne.