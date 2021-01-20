WESTWOOD, Ky. — Boone Gibson starred on offense and defense Tuesday night to lead Greenup County (3-4) to a 47-42 victory over Fairview (1-5) in boys high school basketball.
Gibson scored 20 points and held Eagles’ leading scorer Jaxon Manning to seven.
Gibson made a steal and scored three of Greenup County’s last five points to secure the win.
Tanner Johnson led Fairview with 15 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 13 13 10 11 — 47: B. Gibson 20, Sammons 3, Wireman 8, Hannah 8, Barker 3, Bays 5.
FAIRVIEW 12 10 11 9 — 42: Johnson 15, Manning 7, Caldwell 8, Day 8, Harper 2.
SOUTH GALLIA 67, RIVER VALLEY 62: Brayden Hammond scored 26 points as the Rebels avenged last week’s 54-44 loss to the Raiders with a triumph Tuesday in Mercerville, Ohio.
Jaxxin Mabe scored 25 points for South Gallia (8-4). Mason Rhodes scored 23 points for River Valley. Jordan Lambert scored 16 points and Jance Lambert 12.
RIVER VALLEY 12 15 17 18 — 62: Rhodes 23, Jo. Lambert 16, Ja. Lambert 12, Fulks 6, Barber 5.
SOUTH GALLIA 12 20 21 14 — 67: Hammond 26, Mabe 25, Ours 7, Small 4, Bevan 2, Saber 2, Saunders 1.