A Cabell Midland offensive lineman shouted, “Jose! Jose! Jose!”
He wasn’t yelling for a teammate, but rather enthusiastically calling out a blocking assignment during a drill on the first day of fall high school football practice in West Virginia. Players and coaches worked out with a giddiness, thankful to be together preparing after last year’s COVID-19-shortened season.
“I hope it’s a little more normal,” Huntington High coach Billy Seals said. “Last year was a mess not knowing what we could do. We worked in pods of 10. It wasn’t good for anyone.”
Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said he enjoyed taking to the practice field Monday without looking at a color-coded map that determined the school’s COVID status.
“You get a feel for things being normal and the kids deserve that,” Dingess said. “For the last 18 months or so they’ve been through it and done everything we’ve asked them to do given the circumstances, but to be out practicing is great.”
When that map shut down Spring Valley, it also put Wayne’s games on the shelf. Veteran Pioneers coach Tommy Harmon said he’s focused on 2021 and happy to forget the struggles of the pandemic-altered 2020 season.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and am conditioned to start at this time,” Harmon said. “Luckily last year and the late start didn’t become a habit. Everybody is happy to get going and they should be.”
“Happy, giddy” and “joyous” described players, coaches and fans at Ironton. Fighting Tigers football players donned their uniforms Monday and handed out season tickets to fans who bought them before returning to practice gear for a 5 p.m. workout.
“We’ve set a record for season tickets sold,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said, excited for his team to make a run at a third consecutive Ohio Division V state title game.
Cabell Midland was the pre-season choice of Mountain State Athletic Conference coaches to win the league title. Knights coach Luke Salmons said doing so is a challenge, but it is one of the team’s goals.
“We’ve been practicing some this summer, but there’s more incentive now,” Salmons said. “It’s different. We have to get the details situated and a lot of things to get in place as far as effort and attitude. The kids know what to do. They know the system. Now we have to get better in the system. You have to be hitting on all cylinders on week one (of the regular season). We’ll get better each day and that’s the goal. We’re excited. The process starts of getting better. Every day we ought to get better.”
Salmons gave each player a notebook and told him to meet with coaches and teammate at 8 p.m. each day for study before hitting the practice field.
“Ask questions,” Salmons told his players. “Stay after it. You’ll get on the field in some capacity. Attitude and effort are things you control. We have regular personnel, big personnel and speed package. We’re not just going to take the next guy. If you’re a backup fullback, but you’re better than the tailback, you’re going to play tailback. We want to get the best team on the field. That’s the mindset. Every day matters in how we evaluate you. We’re going to put you in the best position for us to be the best team. Every day needs to be good. You have 25 days before your first game, so you better get your mind right.”
At least two teams couldn’t wait to take to the field. Chesapeake and Buffalo each conducted midnight practices. Huntington High didn’t take the field until 4 p.m. Monday, but Seals was in his office at Bob Sang Stadium at 7:30 a.m. to prepare for the first workout of fall drills.
“Real football starts now,” Seals said. “Next week when we get to go live contact on Tuesday we’ll find out who can play and who looked good in t-shorts and shorts. Every year is different. You know who you have, but you don’t know how they will perform on the field.”
A summer of pass-only scrimmages gave teams a glimpse of what they had, but few put much stock in those.
“We worked all summer long to install what we needed to get done offensively and defensively,” Seals said. “We ran our offense and defense in 7 on 7 tournaments to get better wat what we do. We weren’t out there to win a 7 on 7. We want to compete and do well, but we don’t put our stamp of approval on our program from winning 7 on 7 events.”
Seals said the return of nine starters on each side of the ball makes getting up to speed easier, but work still must be done.
“We know what to do,” Seals said. “We have to get better at what we do. We have a lot of guys who played a lot of snaps last year and we had some young guys who played a lot of games. We had no reason to pick up Wheeling Park or Bridgeport last year when we had an opening, but we feel that’s going to make us a better football team this year.”