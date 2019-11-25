SOUTH POINT, Ohio — South Point High School football coach James Gifford has resigned.
Gifford’s Pointers went 1-19 in two seasons, but he put the program back on stable ground after it nearly shut down the season before he arrived. South Point finished the 2017 season with 17 players. Last season the program fielded a 41-player roster.
“I would like to thank everyone who has supported myself, the assistant coaches and most importantly, the players these last two years at South Point,” Gifford said. “It will be two years I will never forget.”
Gifford said he plans to watch his sons play college football. Ethan Giffford is a sophomore at the University of Charleston. Grant Gifford, a senior at South Point, recently committed to Urbana University.
Gifford said his decision to step aside wasn’t easy.
“I love each and every one of the players,” Gifford said. “They made huge strides the last two years. They put in the work and got better.”
The 1-19 record had nothing to do with Gifford’s decision, he said. Gifford was highly successful in three seasons at Sciotoville East, taking the Tartans to the playoffs twice before accepting the South Point job.
“The wins did not go where wanted them, but we built a strong foundation for the future of South Point football,” Gifford said.