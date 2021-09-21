POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. -- Point Pleasant improved to 10-0 with a 2-1 victory over Hurricane in boys high school soccer at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
Tyson Richards scored off a rebound of a Jaden Reed shot in the 26th minute to give the Big Blacks a 1-0 lead. Joe Acevedo tied it in the 54th minute when he scored on a breakaway.
Point Pleasant won it on a Brooks Gilley goal off a Colton Young assist in the 65th minute. Hurricane fell to 9-2.
RUSSELL 7, CHESAPEAKE 2: Nathan Totten scored three goals as the Red Devils (9-3) defeated the Panthers in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Eli Scott, Ben Totten, Blake Hern and Preston Guza also scored for Russell. Guza and Jacob Lodwick each handed out two assists. Hern and Nathan Sabotchick each issued one assist. Marcus Bellomy made five saves.
Girls soccer
GALLIA ACADEMY 5, WAVERLY 0: Preslee Reed and Mary Howell scored two goals each to lift the Blue Angels (3-5-1) to a triumph over the Tigers at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio.
Bruttyn Snedaker also scored. Gabby McConnell had two assists and Howell one.
Volleyball
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, JACKSON 0: Regan Wilcoxon issued 26 assists to help the Blue Angels sweep the Ironwomen 25-3, 25-18, 25-18.
BOYD COUNTY 3, ASHLAND 0: Layla Brown made 32 of the Lions' 38 assists as Boyd County (13-1) beat the VolleyCats 25-14, 25-13, 25-15 in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Morgan Lewis had 13 kills. Carleigh Conley had 15 assists and Bethany Ledford 11 kills for Ashland (14-7).
GREENUP COUNTY 3, FAIRVIEW 0: Charlie Floyd had 10 assists and Kortney Stephens 10 digs as the Musketeers beat the Eagles 25-14, 25-19, 25-13 in Westwood, Kentucky.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 3, RACELAND 0: Bellamee Sparks made nine kills and seven assists as the Royals defeated the Rams 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 in Ashland. Gabby Karle made eight kills for Rose Hill Christian.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Fairland's home football game with Gallia Academy is canceled because of COVID-19 concerns in the Blue Devils' program. The Dragons are seeking another opponent. Symmes Valley's home football game with Green was moved from Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches or statisticians may report results of high school sports events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
