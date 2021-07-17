Huntington girls basketball coach Lonnie Lucas sat back in his chair during his team’s scrimmage against George Washington at the Lady Wildcats Summer Shootout Tuesday at Nitro High School.
He didn’t say much of anything, just looking on as his team utilized its vaunted pressure defense to swarm a GW roster that consisted of six freshmen and two sophomores.
In fact, the only person to stand in the coaching box for the Highlanders was senior point guard Dionna Gray, who opted out of the game as she is in the middle of an important stretch with her AAU team, the West Virginia Thunder. Gray clapped, barked encouragement and did her best coaching impression, drawing a laugh from the Huntington bench and the Highlanders on the floor.
“I said, ‘You’re in charge,’” Lucas said.
It’s difficult to find a looser team anywhere in the state, but there’s certainly a method to the madness.
Huntington, after all, is the reigning Class AAAA state champion, its second championship in the last five years (four seasons) and returns plenty of experience and talent to be a force again next season.
It’s a team Lucas, who has been the program’s only coach since the school opened in 1996-1997, trusts enough to largely police itself during summer practices.
“I don’t do much in the summer, people think I do, I don’t,” Lucas said. “Basically, what you saw me do today is nothing and that’s what I do all summer. We’ll go to the gym three days out of the week of the three weeks and that’s it. We don’t run them, we don’t run plays, we just shoot, shoot, shoot.
“And then when we start practice we have to get ready in a hurry and we will. People criticize me for practicing an hour and a half out of the day. That’s a max day. From the time I walk in the gym and I step on the floor, my hour and a half starts and it ends when we say, ‘Get out.’ We don’t even use whistles in practice. Nobody is allowed to use whistles. They hurt my ears, always did.”
While the Highlanders said goodbye to three starters — Ravyn Goodson, LaTahia Jackson and Kaiti Swann — Huntington promises to have plenty to contend again. Along with Gray, senior post player Imani Hickman is formidable on the inside and sophomores Amara Jackson and Jada Turner figure to step into prominent roles after coming off the bench a year ago.
“This is a good bunch,” Lucas said. “The Turner girl is doing great and that’s four of my starters, it’s just flip a coin right now for the fifth one. We’ve got some kids out here and we’re looking at all of them.
“They are all great kids, great students and whatever we do, we do.”
On July 8, Gray announced her commitment to continue her career at Kent State. Last season, Gray averaged 17.6 points to go with 6.2 assists and 5.3 steals per game and emerged as one of the best point guards in the state.
She will be on the short list of Mary Ostrowski Award contenders this season, and her speed and scoring prowess is a tough combination for anyone to cover. While her brief, second-half coaching stint on Tuesday was a lighthearted moment for the team, it also displayed her comfort level with assuming a larger leadership role on the team, something she said she is prepared to do.
“Last year we had four seniors so it’s a little different with a bunch of younger girls,” Gray said. “Just try to teach them, get them confidence, get them to step up.
“I know I’m going to have to because we are so young. Me and [Imani] are going to have to step up and direct the team this year more than we did last year.”
For Gray, success on the court is nothing new. She spent two years at St. Joseph before arriving at Huntington last year as the Irish won a state championship in 2019 before the 2020 state tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In three years as a high school player, Gray is 61-6 and she is preparing to play in an Under Armour AAU tournament with the West Virginia Thunder in Philadelphia on July 20.
Gray always hits the court with a high confidence level, but after being a part of a state title last season, she said her team should carry the same kind of confidence into this season.
“I hope so, yeah,” Gray said. “I feel like we’re pretty confident this year, so hopefully we can do it again.”