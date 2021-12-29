CHARLESTON — In the end, Capital’s girls basketball team simply couldn’t get over the border against Boyd County (Kentucky).
Capital had a chance to take its first lead of the game in the final possession, but Natalyia Sayles’ mid-range jumper bounced off the front of the rim as Boyd County came away with a 66-65 win in the West Virginia-Kentucky Border Battle at George Washington High School on Wednesday.
“(Boyd) had a real good team, they shot the ball well this evening,” Capital coach Michael Cunningham said. “I’m proud of my girls. The first half, we came out flat. Second half, we won each quarter. We just have got to keep fighting and keep building. These games like this are good for us.”
“We had the lead there and they hit some big shots,” said Boyd coach Pete Fraley, who earned his 500th win with Boyd on Wednesday. “They were cutting into our zone. Just fortunate that we were able to hang on there.”
Kyra Brown led the way in scoring for the Cougars (4-2) as she poured in 23 points off six field goals and was 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Capital’s two other double-figure scorers were Sayles and Talayah Boxley. Sayles drained six field goals and was 4 of 4 from the line while Boxley hit four field goals and was 4 of 6 from the line.
Boyd County’s Audrey Biggs led her team in scoring with 23 points. Boyd County (6-3) had two other double-figure scorers as Taylor Bartrum scored 14 points and Emilee Neese hit four 3-pointers for her 12 points.
“(Biggs) got hot in that second quarter,” Cunningham said. “She got a couple shots on us. That’s been our thing. If we get that deficit early we gotta dig out of it. Hats off to Boyd County. They beat us today.”
The teams traded blows in the first quarter and Boxley and Biggs went head-to-head with Boxley scoring six and Biggs scoring seven in the quarter. Boyd outscored Capital 17-16 in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Biggs was effective as she hit four field goals including two 3-pointers. Boyd started the quarter on a 17-2 run and pulled out to a 40-29 lead at halftime.
Capital fought back in the third quarter, though, going on a 7-0 run to cut Boyd’s lead to 40-34. Capital outscored Boyd 21-17 in the third and the score was 57-50 in favor of the Lions going into the fourth quarter.
Skylar Bishop scored on a pair of field goals in the final three minutes that brought the Cougars within one point before a Boyd County turnover set up Sayles’ final effort.
RUSSELL (Ky.) 56, WOODROW WILSON 44: Shaelyn Steele scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Red Devils over the Eagles.
Russell had two other double-figure scorers as Jenna Adkins scored 12 points and Bella Quinn added 11 points.
Woodrow Wilson was led in scoring by Lataja Creasey who hit three 3-pointers, and finished with 13 points. Abby Dillon added 11 points for the Flying Eagles.
RUSSELL 20 17 17 2 - 56: Adkins 12, Steele 24, Quinn 11, Sanders 2, Atkins 1, Jachimczuk 6
WOODROW WILSON 8 13 12 11 - 44: Creasey 13, Cross 8, Dillon 11, Staples 8, Manns 4.