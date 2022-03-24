Parkersburg Catholic and Wyoming East were on a collision course to the Class AA state girls basketball state championship game all season long.
The top two ranked teams banged heads for the second straight year, but this season it was the Crusaderettes who bested the Warriors and cut down the nets. Although both programs landed two first-team All-Staters, Parkersburg Catholic senior Leslie Huffman was honored Wednesday as captain by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
“Being named the All-State captain is a dream come true,” admitted Huffman, who started all 95 career games as a Crusaderette and helped her team go 92-3. “I always strive to be the best of the best and I am far from there, but being awarded captain reminds me that my hard work is paying off and doesn’t go unnoticed.
“My team this year has really helped me to understand my role as a basketball player and a leader. I owe them a lot of the success we’ve had at Parkersburg Catholic these past four years and I wouldn’t trade my experience there for the world.”
Huffman, who also wanted to thank her coaches and family for their ongoing support, was a three-time Little Kanawha Conference Player of the Year. In her final season for head coach Marty Vierheller, Huffman finished with averages of 23.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.3 steals, a better than 2.5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio (6.3-2.5) while shooting 76% from the free-throw line, 52% from the field and 38% from 3-point range.
The Crusaderette, who was joined on the first unit by senior teammate Lainie Ross, played for three state titles (2019 runner-up) and the 2020 squad was 26-0 following a state quarterfinal win versus Tucker County before the state tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In three games at the state tournament, Huffman was credited with just one turnover in 79 minutes of playing time while dishing out 17 assists.
“I have seen first-hand what Leslie has invested into her career,” Vierheller said of his three-time first-team All-Stater. “This honor could not have been bestowed on a more special or deserving young woman. What makes this particularly special is the fact that Leslie is so humble. She has always put her heart and soul into her team’s success with no regard to personal accolades or glory. The results of her humility and dedication speak for themselves.”
Wyoming East landed Maddie Clark, a sophomore who averaged 13.7 points, 5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.9 steals on the first team, along with junior teammate Kayley Bane, who put up 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
Ross, who led the Mid-Ohio Valley by shooting 61%, posted 12 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.1 steals per outing.
Half of the first team was comprised of LKC players. St. Marys freshman Addie Davis was a key cog in helping the Blue Devils to a state semifinal. Along with shooting 73% at the free-throw line, she put up 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
Junior Rebekah Rupert, who averaged a double-double, earned a first-team nod after putting up 15.1 points, 10.9 boards, 1.7 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.3 blocks a game for Ritchie County.
Addie Smith of Mingo Central joined Davis as a freshman honoree. The Miner, a 78% foul shooter, averaged 20.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals.
Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year Halley Smith of Frankfort earned first-team status after helping the Falcons advance to the state tournament. The senior averaged 20.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 4.3 steals.
Parkersburg Catholic sophomore Mary Tokodi-Ruth was chosen captain of the second team.
Seniors Abby Darnley of Buffalo and Roane County’s Faith Mason join juniors Braylee Corbin of Petersburg and Abby Russell of Wyoming East on the second team.
Three more sophomores join Tokodi-Ruth on the unit — Summers County’s Gracie Harvey, Chapmanville’s Jaiden Mahon and Ravenswood’s Hadleigh McGoskey.