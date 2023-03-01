Spring Valley's Allie Daniels (34) makes a drive to the net as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Parkersburg during the Class AAAA, Region IV co-final on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Huntington.
Parkersburg’s Sierra Mason (1) takes a layup as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Parkersburg during the Class AAAA, Region IV co-final on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Brooklyn Ellis (23), right, attempts to block a shot from Parkersburg's Sierra Mason (1) as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Parkersburg during the Class AAAA, Region IV co-final on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Huntington.
Spring Valley’s Hallie Bailey (22), left, attempts a shot over Parkersburg’s Sierra Mason (1) as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Parkersburg during the Class AAAA, Region IV co-final on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Hallie Bailey (22), left, moves in against Parkersburg's Trinity Balog (3) as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Parkersburg during the Class AAAA, Region IV co-final on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Allie Daniels (34) makes a drive to the net as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Parkersburg during the Class AAAA, Region IV co-final on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Huntington.
Parkersburg’s Sierra Mason (1) takes a layup as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Parkersburg during the Class AAAA, Region IV co-final on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Brooklyn Ellis (23), right, attempts to block a shot from Parkersburg's Sierra Mason (1) as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Parkersburg during the Class AAAA, Region IV co-final on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Huntington.
Spring Valley’s Hallie Bailey (22), left, attempts a shot over Parkersburg’s Sierra Mason (1) as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Parkersburg during the Class AAAA, Region IV co-final on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Hallie Bailey (22), left, moves in against Parkersburg's Trinity Balog (3) as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Parkersburg during the Class AAAA, Region IV co-final on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Huntington.
SPRING VALLEY – Bailey and Ellis. Sounds like a good name for a law firm.
Well, senior Hallie Bailey and freshman Brooklyn Ellis made their case for Spring Valley when they combined for 14 of 19 points in the third quarter when the home team broke open the Class AAAA Region 4 co-final against Parkersburg at the Wolves Den.
Bailey and Ellis scored the team’s first 14 points in the period, the highlight being a 10-0 run, when Spring Valley broke from a 26-24 lead to 36-24 advantage on a Bailey 3-pointer with 1:59 left in the period.
That spurt made the difference as the Timberwolves held off the Big Reds, 58-49, to win the championship and advance to the state tournament next week in Charleston.
“We tried to speed up the tempo with the press,” Spring Valley coach Bo Miller said. “We knew their game plan was to slow it down. We tried it (press) in the first half, but got into foul trouble. It worked in the third.”
Ellis went 6 of 6 from the foul line in the third. Bailey had a two, a three-point play on a drive to the hoop for two and free throw after getting fouled and the trey.
Dria Parker finished off the big third with two free throws and a banked-in 3-pointer with 17.1 seconds left for a 43-29 lead.
“Senior and a freshman,” Miller said. “Any time they go, watch out. They both hit some big shots.”
“Honestly, we were ready to go the other night (sectional win over Cabell Midland). Tonight, not ready,” Bailey said. “We had to fight through a lot. It was hard. We talked how we had to get our heads on straight.”
Spring Valley (20-4) is No. 3 seed for the state and drew No. 6 Woodrow Wilson for a first-round game at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. This is the first trip to State for the Timberwolves since 2016. Spring Valley and Woodrow Wilson did not meet during the regular season.
Bailey led Spring Valley with 18 points. Ellis closed with 16 and Parker 12.
This feeling is a bit extra special for Bailey after she and the Timberwolves came up short the previous three seasons.
“Never got past the first round of the sectional,” Bailey said. “Get to cut down the nets twice. It felt great. We’ll get ready, go down there and play.”
In addition to Parker’s bank for a 3, Rianne Henson made one in similar fashion in the first half.
“We’ll take them,” Miller said. “Ever since these girls got beat last year, they’ve worked their butts off for this moment. We’ll see what seed we get and play whoever we get.”
If Parker, a sophomore, did a big exhale after her banked-in 3, it’s understandable.
“It went in. That’s what matters,” Parker said. “We knew if we don’t do the job, the season’s over and we go home. We kept our cool and came through. I still can’t believe we’re there.”
Parkersburg’s final three baskets were 3s, but the damage already had been done. The Big Reds finish 13-12.
“Basketball’s a game of runs,” Parkersburg coach Chris Murray said. “We were able to withstand a lot of it. Then you have a senior go out and do what she has to to.”
Brilynn Florence paced Parkersburg with 12 points and Trinity Balog added 11.
“For 27 ½ minutes, we dictated the way we wanted to play,” Murray said. “I’m proud of the girls. We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores. This is something to build on.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.