The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

photo
Buy Now

Cabell Midland’s Jayda Allie (left) looks to work around St. Albans’ Nini Pannell (center) during Wednesday’s Class AAAA Region 4 co-final at St. Albans High. Allie scored 14 points as Midland downed St. Albans 61-58.

 RICK FARLOW | HD Media

ST. ALBANS — When Cabell Midland’s girls went to the locker room at halftime during Wednesday’s Class AAAA Region 4 basketball co-final at St. Albans High, the Knights were dangerously close to elimination.

That’s because the Red Dragons were breathing fire in the first half as they went on a 21-9 second quarter run to take a 34-22 lead into intermission.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you