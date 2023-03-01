ST. ALBANS — When Cabell Midland’s girls went to the locker room at halftime during Wednesday’s Class AAAA Region 4 basketball co-final at St. Albans High, the Knights were dangerously close to elimination.
That’s because the Red Dragons were breathing fire in the first half as they went on a 21-9 second quarter run to take a 34-22 lead into intermission.
But the Knights turned on the jets in the second half, allowing just five St. Albans field goals, and Midland (18-6) outscored the Red Dragons 39-24 in the final two quarters to earn a third regional co-title in a row and advance to the Class AAAA state tournament.
Midland is the No. 4 seed and the Knights will play No. 5 Spring Mills in the quarterfinals on March 7 at 9 p.m. at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
St. Albans (14-11) is eliminated.
“The second half, we came down and played our game and controlled the tempo of the game,” Cabell Midland coach Randy Templeton said. “The first half, we were just pushing too much and we were out of control. In the second half, we got some easy buckets right off the bat.”
Cabell Midland’s big three, Jazmyn Wheeler, Sophi Aldridge and Jaydie Allie, erupted in the second half.
Wheeler scored 16 of her game-high 24 points in the second half and she and Aldridge were a big reason why Midland went on an 18-7 third quarter run.
“In the locker room at halftime (Wheeler) settled everyone down,” Templeton said. “She said ‘Hey, we’re just down 12 or 14 points. We’ll come back and win this game.’ She said ‘Just give me the ball.’ And that’s what she did. She took over in that second half. They fed her the ball. Jaz did her job.”
Allie scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half and was a big reason why Midland held on in the fourth quarter. She was 6 of 6 from the line in the most crucial point of the game.
Aldridge, who scored 16 points, tallied nine second-half points.
“They protected the ball and they run that offense,” Templeton said of Allie and Aldridge. “Like I said, I feel like they’re two of the best guards in this area.”
In the lone regular season meeting between the teams, Midland handled St. Albans 66-35 on the road.
Templeton knew Wednesday’s game was going to be a far cry from that regular season matchup.
“That 30-point game doesn’t mean nothing when you get into the postseason,” Templeton said. “It’s 0-0 again. I told them, ‘You came out in this first half and you didn’t play ball. If you want to win this ball game, it’s up to you all. You have to come back and take over.’”
It was a raucous and hostile environment against a strong opponent in the Red Dragons. Templeton gave St. Albans credit.
“That’s a great team,” Templeton said. “They shoot well here. Just like against Parkersburg the other night when (Laynie Binion) hit 30-something points. We were trying to shut her down. She got some easy shots in the first half. We ran a 1-3-1 in the first half and we switched to man-to-man and we stepped up.”
Binion, who scored 31 points off seven 3-pointers in St. Albans’ sectional title game, was held to 11 points Wednesday. Shayla Montgomery and Nunu Pannell led the Red Dragons with 12 points each.
St. Albans coach Rick Steele was disappointed about the loss but acknowledged Midland’s quality.
“That’s a good team,” Steele said. “I think they just wanted it more than we did. If I go back and count the offensive rebounds in the second half, that’s all about effort. They just wanted it more. We knew that having a 12-point lead going into the half wasn’t enough because of the intensity that they were going to come out with. That team will probably be in the state championship game. They’re that good.”
St. Albans led by as many as 14 points when Montgomery hit a field goal at the end of the first half to make the score 34-20.
Wheeler gave Midland a 42-41 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter and the Knights extended that lead to 49-43 with a 7-2 run.
St. Albans went on a 7-4 run at the end of the game and the Red Dragons had the ball with 6.5 seconds with a chance to tie it down 61-58, but Midland purposely fouled Montgomery to prevent the Red Dragons from getting a 3-point shot off.
Montgomery missed both free throws — the second likely on purpose — and Midland earned the possession when the arrow went in its favor after a rebounding tie-up in the paint.
The Knights inbounded with two seconds left, the final buzzer sounded and Midland celebrated at center court.
Midland was bounced in the semifinal of last year’s tournament, but Templeton thinks his team will make more noise this year.
“When they come to play and they want to play, no one can stop them,” Templeton said. “When they all play as a team. You saw that today in the second half. There’s no quit in this team.”
Class AAAA Region 4 co-final
Cabell Midland 61, St. Albans 58
Cabell Midland;13;9;;18;21;--;61
St. Albans;13;21;7;17;--;58
Cabell Midland (18-6)
Wheeler 24, Aldridge 16, Graves 4, Allie 14, Taylor 3
St. Albans (14-11)
Ni.Pannell 8, Nu.Pannell 12, Elzy 8, Binion 11, Riggan 7, Montgomery 12