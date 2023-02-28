ZANESVILLE, Ohio -- Billed as a heavyweight championship fight, Fairland versus Unioto lived up to that hype.
Unfortunately for the Shermans, they were the Marvis Frazier to the Dragons' Mike Tyson. That 1986 bout lasted 30 seconds, the quickest knockout in Tyson's career.
Top-seeded Fairland (26-0) demolished No. 2 seed Unioto (25-1) in similarly stunning fashion 89-61 Tuesday in a Division II, Region 7 girls high school basketball semifinal at Zanesville High School's Winland Gymnasium.
The Dragons, ranked second in the state, used depth of shots and bench in clobbering the eighth-ranked Shermans. Fairland made 11 3-pointers and its reserves combined for 23 points and eight rebounds.
"You can't get behind Fairland," Unioto coach Jeff Miller said. "They spread you out and hit backdoor layups and easy shots. They're very good."
At times, the second half looked like a layup line in warmups for Fairland. The Dragons' speed, depth and talent wore on the Shermans.
"We felt confident we were going to be able to score," Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said. "What we saw is that we could get open shots if we could beat their initial pressure."
Score the Dragons did, 30 points more than Unioto had given up to any other team this season. Fairland made 31 of 49 shots (63.2%) against a defense giving up 35 points per game. The Dragons were 11 for 20 (55%) from 3-point range.
"I didn't expect that, but our conditioning and scheduling paid off," said Fairland senior guard Tomi Hinkle, who led the Dragons with 20 points. "We're looking forward to Friday. We can't look past Friday."
Friday is the region championship, the Elite Eight. At 7 p.m. Fairland will take on Granville (25-2), the winner over New Concord John Glenn in Tuesday's second semifinal at Zanesville High. The Region 7 winner advances to the state tournament Final Four at 1 p.m. March 3 at the University of Dayton against the Region 5 champion -- Canfield (25-1), Canal Fulton Northwest (24-2) or Cuyahoga Falls Christian (23-3).
Fairland trailed 17-16 after one quarter, thanks in great part to eight turnovers. The Dragons, though, preferred the fast pace as it played into their depth advantage. That showed during a 9-0 run capped by a basket by freshman reserve Bailey Russell in the second quarter when Fairland ran to a 38-30 halftime lead. Russell led all scorers with 10 points in the first 16 minutes.
"Early they were playing decent, but we were making shots and kind of stemmed the tide," Buchanan said.
Fairland opened the third quarter with 3-pointers by Kamryn Barnitz and Bree Allen and the rout was on. The Dragons mauled Unioto 51-30 in the second half. The Shermans had given up 51 points just three times in full games all season.
Barnitz finished with 18 points, Russell 17, Allen 13 and Kylee Bruce 11. Bruce grabbed seven rebounds. Freshman Milee Smith paced Unioto with 23 points. Alexis Book scored 12 and Amelia Uhrig 10.
Buchanan said as impressive as his team's offense was, its defense, too, earned the right to brag. Fairland held Unioto to 25-for-60 (41.6%) shooting, 3 of 11 (27.2%) from beyond the 3-point arc.
"Our defense did a great job," Buchanan said. "Milee did great, but our kids were always there. After a while, it didn't matter if they scored because we were going to get down the floor and score."
UNIOTO 17 13 15 15 -- 61: Holbert 1-4 0-2 2-2 4, Betts 1-4 0-3 1-3 3, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Mohan 2-3 0-0 1-1 5, Himes 1-2 1-1 0-0 3, Marshall 1-3 1-1 0-0 3, Book 5-11 2-2 0-0 12, Uhrig 4-11 1-2 1-2 10, Smith 10-22 0-2 3-4 23. Totals: 25-60 3-11 8-12 61.
FAIRLAND 16 22 25 26 -- 89: Taliaferro 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Godby 3-4 0-0 0-0 6, R. Barnitz 2-2 0-0 1-1 5, Allen 4-8 3-7 2-2 13, Hinkle 6-12 2-3 6-8 20, K. Barnitz 7-10 4-7 0-0 18, Russell 6-12 1-2 4-4 17, Bruce 3-3 1-1 4-4 11.
Rebounds: U 19 (Uhrig 6), F 30 (Bruce 7). Team rebounds: U 4, F 5. Deadball rebounds: U none, F 1. Steals: U 7 (Betts 2, Book 2, Smith 2), F 7 (Allen 2). Blocked shots: U 2 (Uhrig, Smith), F 4 (Godby 2). Turnovers: U 17, F 20. Fouls: U 14, F 9. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.