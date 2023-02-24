The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WAYNE – The Wayne Pioneers claimed the girls Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 championship on Friday with a 51-26 win over visiting Lincoln County.

Three players for Wayne (23-1) scored in double figures. Brooke Adkins and Laneigh Brooks tallied 13 points and Mikayla Stacy added 10 to advance the Pioneers to the Region IV championship game, where they will host Winfield.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you