Wayne's Mikayla Stacy (25) works to the basket as the Pioneers take on Lincoln County in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school girls basketball championship on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Wayne High School.
Wayne's Laneigh Brooks (11) puts up a shot as the Pioneers take on Lincoln County in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school girls basketball championship on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Wayne High School.
Wayne's Cheyenne Williams (10) puts up a shot against Lincoln County's Gracie Clay (1) in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school girls basketball championship on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Wayne High School.
Wayne's Brooke Adkins, right, drives to the basket against Lincoln County's Gracie Clay (1) in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school girls basketball championship on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Wayne High School.
Wayne's Mikayla Stacy (25) works to the basket as the Pioneers take on Lincoln County in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school girls basketball championship on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Wayne High School.
Wayne's Laneigh Brooks (11) puts up a shot as the Pioneers take on Lincoln County in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school girls basketball championship on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Wayne High School.
Wayne's Cheyenne Williams (10) puts up a shot against Lincoln County's Gracie Clay (1) in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school girls basketball championship on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Wayne High School.
Wayne's Brooke Adkins, right, drives to the basket against Lincoln County's Gracie Clay (1) in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school girls basketball championship on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Wayne High School.
WAYNE – The Wayne Pioneers claimed the girls Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 championship on Friday with a 51-26 win over visiting Lincoln County.
Three players for Wayne (23-1) scored in double figures. Brooke Adkins and Laneigh Brooks tallied 13 points and Mikayla Stacy added 10 to advance the Pioneers to the Region IV championship game, where they will host Winfield.
Wayne never trailed and forced eight turnovers by Lincoln County (6-17) on the way to a 16-5 lead after the first quarter.
When the Panthers weren’t turning the ball over, they missed close shots that Wayne often rebounded. The Pioneers outrebounded Lincoln County 25-19.
“Basically, we just tried to eliminate some of the mistakes that we had in the previous two times we played,” said Lincoln County coach Randy Adkins of his game plan. “They’re just so long and athletic, and we can’t simulate that in practice.”
After defeating No. 2 seed Logan in the third meeting between the Wildcats and Panthers, Lincoln County found itself shell-shocked after one half in which Wayne held a 31-7 lead.
Lincoln County, the No. 3-seeded team in the section, will play at Ripley in the regional championship on Wednesday, the same night top-seeded Wayne will take on Winfield.
“We just did a good job early in the game of establishing a defensive presence on them,” Pioneers coach Wade Williamson said.
Wayne forced Lincoln County into 20 turnovers while only committing six of its own. Four of those came in the second half, with the contest all but decided.
Now that the Pioneers are one win away from a berth in the state tournament at Charleston, Brooks said it will be important for them to look no further ahead than their next game.
“We call it the 'climb,'” Brooks said. “So, we got to get this step first to get to the next one.”
Adkins also said that it was important to focus on Winfield, no matter how much the Pioneers might like to have a rematch with Ripley, the only team to defeat Wayne this season.
“We’re fine playing Winfield,” Adkins said. “We just want to go to state.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.