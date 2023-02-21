The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe girls basketball coach Jessica Huff said for the Fighting Irish to return to their past state championship glory, they will need leadership from players such as senior Ramey George.

George showed that leadership on Tuesday, scoring 20 points to lead St. Joe to a 53-23 win over Wahama to advance in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 Tournament.

