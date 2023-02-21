HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe girls basketball coach Jessica Huff said for the Fighting Irish to return to their past state championship glory, they will need leadership from players such as senior Ramey George.
George showed that leadership on Tuesday, scoring 20 points to lead St. Joe to a 53-23 win over Wahama to advance in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 Tournament.
Huff said she was pleased with how George led on the floor.
“It wasn’t just, ‘The ball has to come to me,’” Huff said. “It was, ‘pass the ball and it comes back to me, then rebound.’ I think she’s playing her role and we’re not going to see another player in our section like Ramey George.”
Wahama took a brief 3-0 lead to start the game, but Sophie Ransbottom, Ava Gallion and George scored to start a 14-0 run through 1:13 of the first quarter before the White Falcons got on the scoreboard again.
George shot 6 for 10 from the floor and 8 of 10 from the foul line to lead all scorers.
Niko Kaufmann added 15 for St. Joe (10-12).
Huff said she told George, who was on the last Irish state championship team in 2019, that her leadership was needed for some of the freshman players, such as Gallion, who have not been in championship contests before.
Gallion scored eight for St. Joe, including two of the five 3-pointers the Irish knocked down.
However, it wasn’t just offense for the Irish.
St. Joe forced Wahama (12-11) into 25 turnovers and the White Falcons never scored more than eight points in a single period.
“They’re tough; they’re very athletic,” Wahama coach Trey Tucker said of the Irish. “I thought for the most part in the first half, the game was a little closer. We’re a little young and we went away from the stuff that was working and that just shows the immaturity.”
The win by St. Joe, the No. 2 seed in Section 2, advanced it to a contest Thursday at top-seeded Gilmer County. The Titans defeated No. 4-seed Calhoun County on Tuesday, 65-34.
“Gilmer County had a very challenging schedule and they’re playing at home, which is nice,” Huff said. “But I like our chances.”
