Cabell Midland's Jordyn Taylor (23), right, pressures Spring Valley's Hallie Bailey (22) as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Cabell Midland on Friday, February 24, 2023, in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Allie Daniels (34), left, attempts to put up a shot past Cabell Midland's Jazmyn Wheeler (1) as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Cabell Midland on Friday, February 24, 2023, in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Hallie Bailey (22), left, drives upcourt against Cabell Midland's Becca Conrad (22) as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Cabell Midland on Friday, February 24, 2023, in Huntington.
Cabell Midland's Jayda Allie (15), left, makes a drive past Spring Valley's Haleigh Crum (21) as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Cabell Midland on Friday, February 24, 2023, in Huntington.
SPRING VALLEY – In the closing stages of the game, it was no secret who would get the ball for Spring Valley. Guard Hallie Bailey.
Timberwolves coach Bo Miller turned the reins over to the senior and she responded with some impressive ballhandling, dribbling, drives to the basket for a score and dishes to teammates when she drew defenders.
That move worked in the home team’s favor as Bailey had two baskets and two free throws in the final four minutes to help Spring Valley hold off Cabell Midland, 60-52, to win the Class AAAA Region 4, Section 1 title game Friday night at the Wolves Den.
“Got her the ball,” Miller said of Bailey’s fourth-quarter play. “She’s been our leader for four years. She takes over when she has to. She did tonight.”
Bailey’s effort proved timely as Cabell Midland’s Jayda Allie came alive with her outside shot and kept her team in the game. Allie drained five 3s in the second period on the way to a 19-point first half. She had another three in the third, but in the fourth she managed just one free throw.
“She was on fire,” Miller said. “We had a hand in her face.”
Spring Valley (19-4) will take on Parkersburg at home Wednesday in one Region 4 co-final. The other finds Cabell Midland (18-6) at St. Albans, which beat Parkersburg, 69-61, to win the Section 2 crown. Winners will advance to the state tournament in Charleston.
Berry said she just soaked in the moments.
“It was crazy,” she said. “My adrenalin was going. I know my teammates are there when I drive. They usually get it.”
Bailey led the Timberwolves with 18 points. Brooklyn Ellis added 13.
Allie led all scorers with 27. She was the lone Cabell Midland player in double figures.
“We had plenty of opportunities,” Knights coach Randy Templeton said. “We couldn’t make another shot.”
Spring Valley led 50-41 with 6:15 to play. After a timeout, Cabell Midland scored six straight points to cut the deficit to 50-47 with 4:30 remaining. That’s when Bailey and her ballhandling and moves led to her scoring twice, the second basket pushing the lead back to 54-47 with 3:47 to play.
The Timberwolves capitalized at the foul line late, making 6 of 9 down the stretch to secure the win.
The outcome had Spring Valley players, coaches and fans smiling. The scene was the opposite when the Knights knocked off Spring Valley, 45-41, in the title game in the MSAC Night of Champions on Saturday.
“A little revenge,” Miller said. “The girls took it personal.”
“We came ready to go and play,” Bailey said. “Got one more. Got to do the same thing.”
Templeton said it was a matter of Spring Valley making plays when it mattered to offset Allie’s shooting.
“Jayda was on fire,” Templeton said. “She kept us in it. Could’ve (gone) either way. They’re just a good team. We’ll regroup now and get ready for the next one.”
