The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

photo
Buy Now

St. Albans’ NuNu Pannell (4) defends against Hurricane’s Alexandra Anderson (1) during Wednesday’s Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 semifinal at St. Albans.

 RICK FARLOW | HD Media

ST. ALBANS — St. Albans’ depth advantage was apparent late in the game on Wednesday night.

The No. 1-seeded Red Dragons stymied No. 4 Hurricane’s offense late in the game as St. Albans outscored Hurricane 11-3 in the fourth quarter to earn a 44-39 Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 semifinal victory at St. Albans High.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you