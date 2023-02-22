The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SPRING VALLEY — Sophie Aldridge and Jazmyn Wheeler combined for 30 points to lead Cabell Midland past Huntington High, 38-30, Wednesday night in the Class AAA Region 4, Section 1 Tournament at Spring Valley.

The Knights move on to Friday against host and No. 1 seed Spring Valley at the Wolves Den. Tip is at 7 p.m. On the flip side, the loss eliminates the Highlanders and means there will be a new state champion in 2023.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you