Cabell Midland’s Jordyn Taylor (23) makes a pass upcourt as the Huntington High School girls basketball team takes on Cabell Midland during a sectional semifinal game on Wednesday at Spring Valley High School.
Huntington's Ella Giles (23) makes a pass up the sideline the Huntington High School girls basketball team takes on Cabell Midland during a sectional semifinal game on Wednesday, February 23, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Cabell Midland's Josie Graves (5), right, prepares to pass the ball over Huntington's Lala Sloan (22) as the Huntington High School girls basketball team takes on Cabell Midland during a sectional semifinal game on Wednesday, February 23, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Cabell Midland's Josie Graves (5) prepares to take a foul shot as the Huntington High School girls basketball team takes on Cabell Midland during a sectional semifinal game on Wednesday, February 23, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Cabell Midland’s Jordyn Taylor (23) makes a pass upcourt as the Huntington High School girls basketball team takes on Cabell Midland during a sectional semifinal game on Wednesday at Spring Valley High School.
Huntington's Ella Giles (23) makes a pass up the sideline the Huntington High School girls basketball team takes on Cabell Midland during a sectional semifinal game on Wednesday, February 23, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Cabell Midland's Josie Graves (5), right, prepares to pass the ball over Huntington's Lala Sloan (22) as the Huntington High School girls basketball team takes on Cabell Midland during a sectional semifinal game on Wednesday, February 23, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Cabell Midland's Josie Graves (5) prepares to take a foul shot as the Huntington High School girls basketball team takes on Cabell Midland during a sectional semifinal game on Wednesday, February 23, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
SPRING VALLEY — Sophie Aldridge and Jazmyn Wheeler combined for 30 points to lead Cabell Midland past Huntington High, 38-30, Wednesday night in the Class AAA Region 4, Section 1 Tournament at Spring Valley.
The Knights move on to Friday against host and No. 1 seed Spring Valley at the Wolves Den. Tip is at 7 p.m. On the flip side, the loss eliminates the Highlanders and means there will be a new state champion in 2023.
“This means a lot,” Cabell Midland coach Randy Templeton said. “They’ve ended ours (season) the last two years.”
“This means a bunch,” Aldridge said. “They’ve kicked us out of our season a bunch.”
Aldridge hit a 3-pointer and basket to put the Knights ahead, 25-20, with 2:34 left. Lala Sloan’s basket with 6:18 left to play got the Highlanders within two, 28-26.
That’s when Wheeler came up big for Cabell Midland. She scored on a follow and the hit a shot in the lane to put the Knights up, 32-26.
Josie Graves and Jordan Taylor had a chance to build on the lead, but each missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Amara Jackson countered for the Highlanders with 1:45 to go to cut the margin to two at 32-30.
Aldridge then made one of the biggest plays in the game with a drive to the basket for a layup with 58.1 seconds left.
After a Huntington offensive foul, Aldridge made one of two free throws for a 35-30 lead.
The Highlanders then had a turnover and Aldridge scored with 16.1 seconds on the clock for a 37-30 advantage. Graves made one of two free throws at the end to set the final.
Aldridge finished with 16 points and Wheeler 14. Cabell Midland, which beat Huntington High in the regular season, is 18-5.
Sloan topped the Highlanders with eight. They finish the season 12-10.
“We started slow,” Templeton said, recalling his team’s win over Spring Valley on Saturday in the Mountain State Athletic Conference’s Night of Champions at South Charleston. “Emotions. Still getting over that one. We didn’t try to keep the score low. We shot.
“Jazmyn came up big when it mattered. Sophie was crucial in the fourth. She made some crucial plays.”
Aldridge said there was nothing special called on her huge late layup.
“I blew by her,” she said of her defender. “We had poise and calm down the stretch. We were not losing.”
Huntington coach Lonnie Lucas said the Knights just made more plays.
“They were much bigger and controlled the boards,” Lucas said. “Missed a lot of layups. That happens. Give Cabell Midland credit. They made it tough on us.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.