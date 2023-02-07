INSTITUTE, W.Va. – Parkersburg hoped to take advantage Tuesday afternoon of Spring Valley’s girls basketball team’s tendency not to dip deep into its bench.
By the final horn, though, all nine Timberwolves who dressed had played – including two with the same first and last name – in a 65-41 victory in the Par Mar Stores Shootout at West Virginia State’s Walker Convocation Center.
Spring Valley, ranked No. 3 in the AP’s Class AAAA poll, was able to get everyone involved because it took control from the get-go. The Timberwolves led 24-9 after one quarter, 40-17 at intermission and 49-21 on Brooklyn Ellis’ transition layup with 2:58 to go in the third frame.
That is, Brooklyn Michele Ellis. Brooklyn Reece Ellis came off the bench and scored the next two buckets for Spring Valley, which improved to 16-3.
Brooklyn M. Ellis led the Timberwolves in scoring with 17 points. Dria Parker added 16. Allie Daniels dropped in 15 points, as well as snagging 17 rebounds.
“Any time you got somebody like Allie, it starts with her, and we go outside,” Spring Valley coach Bo Miller said. “It really starts with her on the defensive end. She gets rebounds, and it enables us to get out and run.
“When we get out in transition, we’re pretty good, and her rebounding allowed us to do that today.”
Parker added eight rebounds. Spring Valley won on the glass, 45-40.
The Big Reds had the game tied 4-4 two and a half minutes in before the Timberwolves embarked upon a 28-5 run. Haleigh Crum’s 3-pointer with 3:42 to go in the second half made it 32-9, Spring Valley.
The Timberwolves sought to keep Parkersburg from heating up from long range, Miller said. Spring Valley limited the Big Reds to four 3s in 20 attempts.
“Defensively, we knew coming in they could shoot the 3,” Miller said of Parkersburg, “and we wanted to keep them above the 3-point line and keep a hand on them. I think we did a really good job of that early.”
To that end, after Spring Valley built that big edge, the Big Reds had trouble functioning in their offense to chip away at it, coach Chris Murray said.
“We were looking for a 50-point three-point play, and we just kept digging ourselves deeper,” he said.
Parkersburg had hoped to drain the Timberwolves’ regulars by extending offensive possessions, Murray said.
“We really wanted to work them on defense,” Murray said. “I thought we took some quick shots that weren’t some of the best looks, but I think Spring Valley is a great team.
“I was disappointed in our effort. I know we can play better, and hopefully we can get an opportunity again to see them and hopefully get that chance to play better. They’re a good team, but you catch us on the wrong day, we’re good, too. We just didn’t play well today.”
Sierra Mason paced the Big Reds (10-10) with 11 points.
SPRING VALLEY 24 16 15 10 – 65: Brooklyn M. Ellis 17, Daniels 15, Crum 7, Parker 16, Bailey 6, Henson 0, Brooklyn R. Ellis 4, Moore 0, Petry 0.
