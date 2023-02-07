The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

INSTITUTE, W.Va. – Parkersburg hoped to take advantage Tuesday afternoon of Spring Valley’s girls basketball team’s tendency not to dip deep into its bench.

By the final horn, though, all nine Timberwolves who dressed had played – including two with the same first and last name – in a 65-41 victory in the Par Mar Stores Shootout at West Virginia State’s Walker Convocation Center.

