Having lost in the girls basketball state championship game in both 2019 and 2021, Parkersburg Catholic felt as if now was its time.
And it wasted little time in proving it.
Dominant from the outset, the No. 1 Crusaderettes built a 14-4 first-quarter lead, led 33-13 at halftime and cruised to a 67-35 win over No. 2 Wyoming East in the Class AA championship game Saturday afternoon at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, avenging a loss to the Warriors in last year’s title tilt.
It marked Parkersburg Catholic’s first state championship since 2006 and it capped an impressive season-long and postseason run in which the undefeated Crusaderettes (24-0) outscored three state tournament opponents (Buffalo, Petersburg and Wyoming East) by an average of 34 points.
“This was just our day,” Parkersburg Catholic coach Marty Vierheller said. “This was our time and our girls believed it. If we had not, this would not have happened. This all began with belief in ourselves and love for one another and it showed.
“Was this the best we played this year? It’s hard for me to dispute it. I can’t pick another game where we played to this level for four quarters, and we picked a heck of a time to do it.”
Coupled with Wyoming East’s inability to hit shots, shooting just 28.2% (11 for 39) for the game, Parkersburg Catholic was efficient in its own offense, shooting 53.5%, including 7 for 14 from 3-point range and registering 20 assists on its 23 field goals.
“We were willing to make the extra pass and I think that was a big part of it,” Vierheller said. “It helps to be able to break down a defense off the dribble and nobody is better at that than Leslie Huffman.”
Huffman, one of the team’s two seniors, went for 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists and was making her third title-game appearance and fourth tournament appearance. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic right after the Crusaderettes won a quarterfinal over Tucker County.
“It’s special,” Huffman said. “Not many teams get down here, let alone have an undefeated season. It’s sort of something we’ve experienced every year, it seems like we get there, we get there, we get there, then something falls short.
“This was our year. I think we were finally sick and tired of second place. We just pulled together, all nine of us did and we finally got it done.”
While its offense was flourishing, it was helped by Catholic’s defense as the Crusaderettes piled up a 23-5 advantage in points off turnovers and a 20-6 edge in the paint. Jocelynn Thorn finished with 17 points for the Crusaderettes with Mary Tokodi-Ruth adding 12 points and game highs in assists (eight) and steals (four).
For Wyoming East, its rocky shooting started from the beginning. With the score 5-4 midway through the first quarter, Catholic went on a 9-0 run to take control, and with the Crusaderettes surging, East could not get shots to go to keep up and a snowball effect ensued.
Warriors coach Angie Boninsegna pointed to those early struggles as a major factor in the outcome.
“When we missed some easy shots in the beginning of the game … if we could’ve made some of those shots and got in it early, it could’ve been a different game,” Boninsegna said. “They shot the ball well and we missed shots we normally would’ve made.”
The Warriors (16-4) made a run back to the state tournament despite losing four seniors off last year’s championship squad.
“Words can’t describe how proud I am of this team this year,” Boninsegna said. “I’m so proud of this group for getting back to this point.”
Hannah Blankenship and Abby Russell scored 10 points to lead Wyoming East.