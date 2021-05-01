Tug Valley used a strong second half to earn a 63-35 victory over Cameron to win the Class A title Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The game was close after one quarter with the Panthers trailing by one at 12-11. However, Tug Valley outscored the Dragons by 14 in the decisive second quarter to seize control and take a 31-18 lead into halftime.
With the win, the No. 1 seed Panthers finished the season 16-2 as state champs. Cameron, the No. 2 seed, ended up 18-3.
Kaylea Baisden had an all-around solid game for the Panthers, delivering 25 points, dishing out nine assists and grabbing seven rebounds.
Tug Valley also received 15 points each from Alyssa Newsome and Makayla May. May earned a double-double, pulling down 11 rebounds.
For Cameron, Ashlyn Van Tassell also had a double-double, scoring a team-high 15 points and grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds.
Lili Neely was the other double-figure scorer for the Dragons with 11 points, but the leading scorer for the Dragons shot just 3 for 21 from the floor and 3 for 12 from 3-point range.
Tug Valley held Cameron to just 27% shooting from the floor for the game. The Panthers took care of the ball with the lead, committing just seven turnovers.